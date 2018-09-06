Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Like many people in the mining family, we were born into it. We were raised by our parents leaving early in the mornings and showing up late in the evenings. A miner’s life was all we knew. And though this town is filled with miners, the mining community, worldwide, is very small.

This collection isn’t just things found at a swap meet or cool rocks found on the floor — they are gifts from friends, accomplishments of our hard work, reminders of history and nostalgic toys from our past that foreshadowed our future. We collect these things not because it’s all we know, but because we are proud to call ourselves miners.

