One of the many bills that made it out of committee during a busy week in the Nevada Legislature has the potential to have big impacts on the state’s waters and the mining industry in the years ahead if it gets passed into law.

Assembly Bill 313 would place new requirements on mines to backfill their open pits as part of the reclamation process to prevent the formation of pit lakes.

“This bill is really about the responsibility to water,” Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, the sponsor of the bill, said at the end of a three-hour hearing on April 10. “This is about striking a balance between the cost to our future and the cost to our economy.”

Peters, a Democrat assembly member for District 24, which covers a portion of Reno, is an environmental engineer.

During a work session on April 12, the Assembly Committee on Natural Resources approved the bill to send it out of committee with a vote of eight in favor and four against. The committee members who voted in opposition to the bill were Rich DeLong, Bert Gurr, Alexis Hansen and Toby Yurek.

“Given the testimony we had … both from the opposition as well as the neutral testimony from NDEP of the uncertainty that this bill would bring to the regulatory process for permitting mines in Nevada, I find it quite ironic that we're doing this the day after a floor speech by our senior U.S. Senator (Catherine Cortez Masto) promoting Nevada as the best jurisdiction for mining,” DeLong said before voting against the bill.

Some of the committee members who voted in favor said they feel the bill still needs some more work.

“I continue to have concerns, and I have voiced those concerns to both sides,” said Natha Anderson, the vice chair of the committee. “And I look forward to possible solutions as this moves forward.”

“I agree that we have some additional work to do here, and I'm excited to be able to continue that effort alongside the bill sponsor as we work on this,” said committee member Tracy Brown-May.

“I appreciate this move towards preserving our water and relying on science and I think there are some exciting things on the horizon for us as far as conservation and balancing our mining needs,” said committee member Selena La Rue Hatch.

The bill as originally proposed would have required current open pits to make plans for backfilling during reclamation, and would not have allowed the costs of backfilling to be taken into consideration in allowing a backfill exemption. These two parts of the bill have been amended.

“As much as we'd love to see the backfill of historic pits that are potentially degrading and using unnecessary amounts of water, we will remove those requirements,” Peters said during the hearing.

A revision made prior to the committee vote on the bill pushed the backfill requirements further into the future, saying the requirements will apply to projects whose applications are submitted after Jan. 1, 2025.

The bill now allows exemptions to the backfill requirements if the mining company can show that backfilling is not technically feasible, or if backfilling would make the mine unprofitable.

Some people involved with the mining industry as well as members of the natural resources committee expressed concerns about having state agencies judge the acceptable profitability level of a mine.

During the hearing on AB 313, John Hadder, the director of Great Basin Resource Watch, talked about pit lakes and their effects and the reasons for introducing the bill.

The written testimony provided by GBRW said, “There are two central goals of AB 313: (1) For mine reclamation to include water systems -- both surface water and groundwater. AB 313 is calling on the legislature acting on behalf of the people of Nevada to require mining operations to restore waters systems to as close as possible to a pre-mining state; and (2) To provide legislative direction that the creation of mining pit lakes is to be avoided as possible.”

At an open pit mine that goes below the water table, after mining ends and dewatering stops, groundwater can flow into the pit over the course of many years. Water evaporates from the pit, and the water in the pit can become lower quality than the surrounding groundwater.

AB 313 would require open pits to be backfilled when feasible to a level that would prevent the formation of a pit lake and would prevent the area from becoming a wetland.

A 2022 report on pit lakes from GBRW lists 13 in Nevada that have a combined total volume of about 450 billion gallons of water. The report estimates that about 4.3 billion gallons of water evaporates from these pit lakes each year.

The AB 313 testimony provided by GBRW said that data from the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection identifies 87 open pit/surface mines in Nevada, and 38 of those are or are predicted to become pit lakes. Eight of those pit lakes are currently predicted to exceed 200 acres, and 21 are currently predicted to be less than 25 acres.

Hadder commented that when GBRW appealed the Water Pollution Control Permit for the Mt. Hope molybdenum mine in 2019, members of the Nevada State Environmental Commission expressed concerns about pit lakes.

“These gigantic pit lakes scare me,” Commission Chairman Jim Gans said at the time. “My opinion is these pit lakes -- or at least a lot of them -- have been disasters.”

“I’m certainly concerned about pit lakes and water quality standards in this state,” Commissioner Tom Porta said.

Hadder pointed out that Porta said at that time that he would encourage discussions about the issue of pit lake water quality to take place “at the legislative level.”

During the hearing on AB 313, DeLong said that California has a requirement that during mining reclamation the area has to be returned to its original contours, including the area where there has been an open pit, while other states in the region, including Idaho, Utah and Arizona, do not have pit backfill requirements.

Hadder said Colorado addresses mining’s impacts on water with a rule saying, “Disturbances to the prevailing hydrologic balance of the affected land and of the surrounding area and to the quantity or quality of water in surface and groundwater systems both during and after the mining operation and during reclamation shall be minimized.”

During the public comment portion of the hearing on AB 313, many Nevada residents talked about the importance of protecting the waters of Nevada for the people of Nevada and future generations.

“Mining pit lakes are not only a toxic legacy left by the industry, but they unnecessarily waste fresh water and leave communities to suffer the consequences, all while people across the state are concerned about dwindling water,” said Sarah Wochele, mining justice organizer at the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.

“This bill is not about stopping mining,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director with the Center for Biological Diversity. “It's about regulating a very specific environmental impact inherent to open pit mining below the water table.”

“In effect, the people of Nevada are subsidizing the mining industry right now with the water of Nevada. The water of Nevada is impacted by mining, and this is effectively a subsidy to industry.”

“If a mine, the only way it can be profitable is by leaving a mess for future generations, then maybe that's not a viable mine,” Donnelly said.

Many people involved with the mining industry, on the other hand, said that although they appreciate the amendments that have been made to AB 313, the requirements in the bill still could have a range of negative impacts on the mining industry in Nevada without actually having positive impacts on the environment or the waters of the state.

Greg Gibson, vice president of operations, Americas for SSR Mining, said his company shares Peters’ belief that Nevada’s water resources need to be protected.

“The fact is, existing federal laws and state regulations already require mining companies to account for the impacts of pit lakes,” Gibson said.

He said the amended bill “will still potentially create new environmental problems and make new open pit mine development challenging, if not impossible.”

“The fact is every pit lake is like a fingerprint,” Gibson said. “Each has its own geological factors, and each requires careful analysis from regulators on a case-by-case basis.”

“I am an environmental engineer and an ecologist, and my role is to make sure that we mine responsibly,” said Joel Donaldson, head of permitting and environment for Nevada Gold Mines. “I am also a father of four with a family that loves to spend time outdoors. Mining's impact on the environment matters to me, but this bill will not protect the environment.”

“We already backfill pits where the science shows that it makes sense. We looked at the numbers to backfill our other open pits, and they are staggering. Three billion tons of rock hauled, 760 millions gallons of diesel burned, $7 billion in cost, 9 million tons of greenhouse gas emitted, and 25 billion gallons of water used.”

“The material needed to backfill is not even available because it's been used in tailings storage facilities and heap leach pads.”

“Backfilling pits prevents expansion,” Donaldson said. “We started the Gold Quarry pit in the 1980s with a five-year mine plan. Processing technology improved and gold prices increased, and we continue to mine that pit today. If we had to back fill it after five years, we would have sterilized the pit, ending the jobs of people who spent whole careers there.”

“This bill won't protect water quality or the public, but it will put Nevada mining companies out of business and irreparably harm the economy of our state and our local communities,” Donaldson said.

“Nevada's regulatory scheme for mines requires a detailed analysis of the site specific geologic, environmental, and hydrologic characteristics at each mine,” said Deborah Struhsacker of the Women’s Mining Coalition. “AB 313's universal pit lake backfilling mandate throws site specificity out the window.”

“Backfilling a mine pit once operations are complete seems like the right thing to do from an environmental standpoint, but it could lead to unintended negative environmental impacts,” said Chantae Lessard, the head of community, government and tribal relations for Hudbay Minerals U.S. business unit.

“AB 313 puts proposed new mining projects in Nevada at risk, including Hudbay's proposed Mason project located west of Yerington,” Lessard said. “Hudbay plans to spend approximately $2 billion to build this new copper mine and pay hundreds of millions in state and local taxes over the project’s life.

“The Mason Project would also create 500 good full-time jobs in an area with above average unemployment and very few similar opportunities for economic development,” Lessard said.

“While the economic impact of AB 313 on the Mason project is not yet clear, it could be significant enough to impact Hudbay’s development plans.”

“AB 313, if enacted, would essentially make mining in Nevada economically and environmentally infeasible,” said Tim Dimock, general manager of the Coeur Rochester Mine. “The text of the bill ignores decades of science, decades of regulatory oversight of pit lakes.”

“We should allow science, favorable modern mining practices and the comprehensive suite of state and federal regulations to guide how we create and maintain or backfill mine pits,” Dimock said.

“A blanket requirement to backfill pit lakes is not protective of the waters of the state,” said Frederick Partey, chairman of the Nevada Mining Association's environmental committee and senior environmental manager at the KGHM Robinson Mine. “Depending on the type of rock used to backfill a pit lake, metals could be released into solution and impact the waters of the state.”

“In an attempt to solve one problem, could you be creating others?”

“AB 313 would introduce an entirely new legal paradigm that projects will be subject to, and because the elements are not defined and the standards not set, the courts will have to make those decisions,” Partey said. “AB 313 places risks on the close to 40,000 jobs that the Nevada mining industry provides.”

“AB 313 as drafted would stop our plan of operations dead in its tracks and bankrupt our company,” said Allison Anderson, community and government relations manager at i-80 Gold. “AB 313 as amended is better than bankruptcy, but it creates redundancy and uncertainty for mining companies like ours doing business in Nevada.”

“Should this bill pass, it would create an extremely challenging mining climate in Nevada and lead to certain bankruptcies for many companies,” Anderson said. “This creates a scenario where the state may become the responsible party for reclamation and closure activities, and this is not the desired outcome for anyone.”

“We believe that the bill in either form will lose jobs in the state and will put additional pressure on our social services to make up that loss of revenue to those communities,” said Paul Moradkhan, senior vice president of government affairs for the Vegas Chamber.

Jay Dixon, an engineering hydrologist who was representing Singatse Peak Services, said “Singatse anticipates dewatering the Yerington mine to resume and deepen the pit, adding an essential domestic copper resource to support the green energy supply chain right here in Nevada.”

“Investments like this require regulatory certainty, and AB 313, even with the amendments, is anything but certain,” Dixon said.

“AB 313, if passed, modern mining reclamation of the Yerington mine will not occur, which means the community would continue to live with the standard of remediation instead of a comprehensive modern mine reclamation, and long-term post closure would continue to be the responsibility of the state and its taxpayers.”

Nevada Department of Environmental Protection Administrator Jennifer Carr said that “At this time, we don't believe that there is a necessity to create additional policy for reclaiming groundwater, because we already protect groundwater.”

Mike Visher, the administrator for the Nevada Division of Minerals, commented that “Any bill that negatively impacts interest in locatable, mineral exploration and development in Nevada will negatively impact our revenue and result in a decrease in the amount of abandoned mine lands work that gets performed.”