Pray & Company buys Mine Staffing International

Zuraff said Pray & Company “clients are doing the exact same thing. I think we will slowly see that subside but in a measured way. We’ve been helping some of our clients navigate these COVID-19 waters to make sure they are compliant with new legislation,” such as the CARES Act.

Along with filling staffing needs for clients in the mining industry, construction sectors and more recently government entities, Pray & Company provides human resources and health and safety services, training, communications services and another new service, feasibility studies for existing clients.

The company completed a human resources assessment for Eureka County that was on the Eureka County Commissioners’ agenda for action May 6, which is one example of the work Pray & Company offers.

“We intend to broaden our effort with government work using our resources in human resources,” Zuraff said, adding that a niche for the company is rural county jurisdictions which have challenges finding qualified employees, or the need for full-time people in certain fields.

Providing services to governments at this time will focus on Nevada, Utah and Arizona, “but we’re not limiting to them. We’re just starting out,” she said in a phone interview that included Pray.