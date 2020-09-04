Precious metals during a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Gartman, whose trading skills have earned him the moniker, “Commodity King,” once cautioned, “Silver is a young man’s game.” An older Clint Eastwood made a similar observation about tequila. I admire both gentlemen and follow their sage advice.

It is the dog days of summer as I write this column, and both gold and silver have enjoyed an extraordinary year to date. The former scored a new all-time record comfortably above the mercurial $2,000 per troy-ounce. Given recent peaks, Comex gold has advanced 44 percent from its mid- March bottom; silver, a stunning 154 percent. Greater than three-times performance of the white metal compared to the yellow is reminiscent of 2011 when silver made a mad dash at $50 per troy-ounce in April of that year.

That kind of price action underlies Mr. Gartman’s comment. Silver stands on the shoulders of gold when they both reach for the sky, but can easily tumble down a mineshaft when it loses its balance. When this column reaches your hands in the fall, I wouldn’t be surprised by higher gold prices but am cautious about its metallic cousin. Let’s drop down a few levels to see what’s going on.

A Year’s Perilous Journey