Precious metals during a pandemic

Dennis Gartman, whose trading skills have earned him the moniker, “Commodity King,” once cautioned, “Silver is a young man’s game.” An older Clint Eastwood made a similar observation about tequila. I admire both gentlemen and follow their sage advice.
It is the dog days of summer as I write this column, and both gold and silver have enjoyed an extraordinary year to date. The former scored a new all-time record comfortably above the mercurial $2,000 per troy-ounce. Given recent peaks, Comex gold has advanced 44 percent from its mid- March bottom; silver, a stunning 154 percent. Greater than three-times performance of the white metal compared to the yellow is reminiscent of 2011 when silver made a mad dash at $50 per troy-ounce in April of that year.
That kind of price action underlies Mr. Gartman’s comment. Silver stands on the shoulders of gold when they both reach for the sky, but can easily tumble down a mineshaft when it loses its balance. When this column reaches your hands in the fall, I wouldn’t be surprised by higher gold prices but am cautious about its metallic cousin. Let’s drop down a few levels to see what’s going on.
A Year’s Perilous Journey
The first chart shows Comex gold and silver prices since August 2019. During that time U.S/China trade tensions peaked, driving gold above $1,500 and silver to $20. This is a good example of market stress when investors make an orderly move from risky assets like stocks and high-yielding bonds to safe havens like gold and silver. Trade tensions simmered down with the start of this year as negotiations began to accelerate. By January 10, 2020, markets rallied on expectations of a Phase I deal which was signed the following week. Lurking in the background, what would soon be known as COVID-19 expanded from Wuhan province to beyond the borders of China. Coronavirus began impacting precious metal prices in late February, just as gold rallied to $1,690 and silver rebounded to $19.
COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization March 11, and President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency two-days later. Global markets then entered a tumultuous period of mind boggling stress.
We all know that in extreme times, many investors sell what they can and not necessarily what they want to. Gold and silver were thrown overboard along with anything else that could be liquidated into cash money.
One of the few benefactors of this situation was the U.S. dollar, which soared to a 39-month high. Gold prices stumbled below $1,500 and silver plummeted below $12. Similar liquidations of precious metals occurred during the 2007-2009 financial crisis following Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. bankruptcy — remember $9 silver?
Fortunately, periods of extreme stress are typically short-lived as market anxiety and panic selling subside. Importantly, robust precious metal rallies often follow. Gold and silver soared in 2011 although at different times and for different reasons. The first chart includes a table comparing the current 2020 highs with those of 2011 with significant records shaded green. I believe we are in a rally similar to the one that followed the initial shock of the financial crisis — we’ve got a lot more runway ahead.
A Bullish Environment
It’s a long stretch from summer to Halloween, but the porch dogs are already barking at a few domestic and geopolitical witches flying around the yard: a confounding spread of COVID-19, a stalled economic recovery, civil unrest, U.S. Election foreign interference and rapidly escalating U.S./China tensions. Safe-havens like gold and silver thrive off the uncertainty generated by such market hobgoblins.
Some of these disruptive spirits may prove fleeting, and economic recovery could surprise to the upside by pumpkin time. Nevertheless, longer-term support for precious metals comes from the generosity of central banks and fiscal policy globally. Trillions of dollars have been poured into our economy by the Federal Reserve and Treasury to help mitigate the devastating effects of COVID-19. Zero-interest rate policy, bond buying and so-called “helicopter” money (think stimulus check) have swelled balance sheets and national deficits both here and abroad.
The second chart displays three consequences to consider regarding precious metals: a falling U.S. dollar, rising inflation and negative real rates.
Perfect Environment for Precious MetalsExploding U.S. deficits, money printing and a halting virus response have all contributed to an eroded confidence in the dollar.
Richard P. Baker is the author and editor of The Eureka Miner’s Market Report at eurekaminer.blogspot.com. He owns shares of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), and PowerShares DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP).
