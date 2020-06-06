Premier sees opportunities at South Arturo, McCoy-Cove

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Premier Gold Mines Ltd., which is exploring in Nevada and is a partner in the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend, reported a net loss of $11.9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter and revenue of $22.7 million, up from $23.1 million in the 2019 quarter.

Gold production rose with the help of the El Niño underground operations at the South Arturo Mine operated by Nevada Gold Mines, the company reported. Premier owns 40 percent of South Arturo.

“El Niño produced strong cash flow during Q1 and will do so for the remainder of the year,” Premier President and Chief Executive Officer Ewan Downie stated in the earnings report.

Total gold production in the quarter was 18,317 ounces, up 4% from the 2019 quarter, and 52,832 ounces of silver were produced, compared with 17,614 ounces of gold and 57,681 ounce of silver in the first quarter of last year.

Production at South Arturo in the first quarter for Premier’s share was 6,730 ounces of gold and 625 ounces of silver, all from the El Niño underground mine, but the company stated that an additional 759 pre-production gold ounces were recovered from Phase I open pit development in the first quarter.