Prioritizing renewable energy and energy independence

2. Our environmental requirements, and

3. The operators that we have here are committed to tackling issues and entering into collaborative agreements that work to find solutions.

It is our industry’s obligation to be aware of the present circumstances and continuously raise our standards to protect the land and our communities. Our industry is willing to address those challenges head on in order to mitigate harm and embrace the opportunity to create dialogue and find solutions.

The push for increased mineral production comes from both the state and federal levels. Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature have been clear in their desire to reduce the state’s carbon footprint. At the 2021 Legislative Session, bills specifically focused on cultivating Nevada into a clean energy hub and exporter of clean energy by 2030 were easily passed. In that same timeline, the federal government is pushing for as much as 50 percent of all new vehicles sold be electric.