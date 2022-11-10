Production increases for i-80 Gold

Gold sales totaled 9,332 ounces in the third quarter for i-80 Gold Corp., which is pushing ahead with projects on several fronts in Nevada, along with producing gold from residual leaching at Ruby Hill and Lone Tree.

The company reported an adjusted net loss of $15.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter.

“In the third quarter, the company achieved record gold sales, more than doubling the previous quarter’s sales,” said Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snow, who reported all-in sustaining costs of $1,138 per ounce in the quarter.

Revenue in the quarter totaled $16.1 million, and the company spent $10.8 million for exploration, evaluation and pre-development work in the quarter, he said.

Snow also said in the Nov. 8 earnings report that the company “continued to invest in exploration, generating tremendous results and new discoveries at both Granite Creek and Ruby Hill. In addition, we continue to advance the engineering study at Lone Tree on plan, and we completed a scoping study on restarting the oxide mill at Ruby Hill.”

Reno-based i-80 Gold’s Granite Creek operations in Humboldt County are sending carbonaceous ore to Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Hill complex for processing under an agreement reached when i-80 Gold acquired Lone Tree from NGM in October 2021, but the company reported that there is more oxide ore than expected at Granite Creek.

The oxide ore at Granite Creek is being stockpiled and trucked to the heap leach facilities at Lone Tree for processing, Chief Executive Officer Ewan Downie said in the Nov. 9 earnings call.

Exploration is the current focus of the company, and he said there has been “highly successful exploration at multiple projects,” with the company planning for a 20% resource growth this year.

Downie also said i-80 Gold is targeting annual gold production of 250,000 ounces by 2025 from its projects that include Granite Creek, Ruby Hill at Eureka, McCoy Cove south of Battle Mountain and Buffalo Mountain at Lone Tree.

An engineering study to restart the autoclave at Lone Tree is also progressing, and the site includes heap leach facilities, offices and laboratory.

“Lone Tree is expected to be our hub of operations,” Downie said.

The company plans to process carbonaceous ores from its operations at Lone Tree and is looking at reviving the mill at Ruby Hill to process oxide ores from Ruby Hill and its other operations. A study has just been completed on the mill restart, according to the company.

Ruby Hill exploration also is pointing to the production of base metals, and Downie said in the earnings call that the mill there could later be used to process base metals, like zinc and lead.

He said that historically base metals were mined in the Ruby Hill Mining District but in more recent times base metals were overlooked. In the earnings call, he said the company would be open to considering a partner for base metals.

During the third quarter, infill and step-out drilling of the Ruby Deeps, 426 and Hilltop zones continued with multiple high-grade intercepts and multiple brownfields exploration targets tested, the earnings report states.

The company said that 17,025 feet of core drilling and 34,665 feet of reverse circulation drilling was completed in the third quarter, and i-80 Gold continued to advance permitting for the construction of a decline in the Archimedes pit to access the high-grade Ruby Deeps deposit and the Blackjack Zone, with the intent of trucking refractory ore to Lone Tree for processing.

At the Cove Mine, i-80 Gold has completed the decline for underground exploration, and “we’ve completed permitting and are prepared to start underground drilling in the near future,” Downie said in the call.

At Granite Creek, drilling continued at the Ogee and South Pacific zones with multiple high-grade intercepts, the company reported, with 10,526 feet of core drilling and 5,460 feet of RC drilling completed in the third quarter.

Downie said the South Pacific Zone “has us really excited.”

Underground drilling targets aimed at expansion of the newly discovered South Pacific Zone and delineation of the Otto, Adam Peak, Range Front and Ogree fault zones.

At Buffalo Mountain, permitting continues for a small open pit mine, Downie said.