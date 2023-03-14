A brand-new Boys & Girls Club facility complete with a fitness center and an Early Learning Center opened its doors in Spring Creek in February.

People in Spring Creek and Elko who have had some of the worst internet service in the country are now getting hooked up to high-quality high-speed internet.

These are two of the improvement projects that people in northeastern Nevada have been talking about and dreaming about and planning for years, and now with support from Nevada Gold Mines, these dreams are becoming a reality. And more community projects are in the works.

NGM, as an employer of around 7,000 people in northern Nevada, has a big impact on the economy of the region, and through its many community support programs the company multiplies the positive impacts it has on the communities in northern Nevada and throughout the state.

The projects NGM supports help make the communities in the state better places to live and work and play – and they can make the communities more attractive to people who are considering moving here to work in the mining industry.

Heritage Fund

One of the ways in which NGM helps to provide support to the community is through the Heritage Fund employee giving program. The Heritage Fund gives NGM employees the opportunity to go to an online giving platform to contribute to nonprofits that they are passionate about or involved in. NGM has made the commitment to match the employee donations at 120%. Employees can make contributions to any organization that qualifies as a nonprofit.

If the nonprofit is in the state of Nevada, NGM gives its 120% match to that organization. If the nonprofit is outside of Nevada, NGM puts its 120% match into the company’s Endowment Fund. Money going into the Endowment Fund will accumulate over the years and will be used to help support the community when the mines eventually close someday.

“Nevada Gold Mines contributed $500,000 to kick off the Endowment Fund, recognizing that the fund would lead the way to the future of our communities and really help sustain critical social services,” said Alissa Wood, head of corporate social responsibility for Barrick North America.

NGM established the Heritage Fund employee giving program in December 2020.

“We just celebrated our two-year anniversary,” Wood said, “and I’m really happy to report that since the inception of the program employees and NGM collectively have invested over $2 million to benefit 766 different nonprofit organizations. That’s a huge investment after only two years, and we hope to continue to see it grow.”

Many employees choose to make recurring donations, with a set amount of money coming out of each paycheck to go to their selected nonprofits. Recurring donations can be a big help to nonprofits, giving them a steady income they can count on.

Community Development Committees

In addition to contributing to nonprofits chosen by employees through the Heritage Fund, NGM also contributes directly to many organizations and projects throughout Nevada. To provide guidance on where to focus its community support, NGM has set up three Community Development Committees that cover different regions of Nevada. The committees are advisory groups of community leaders and local stakeholders who meet quarterly and discuss community needs and projects which are seeking funding. They look for projects that enhance local communities in meaningful ways that bring long-term sustainable benefits.

“The premise of these CDCs is for stakeholders to bring community development projects to our attention for funding consideration,” Wood said. “But also, these CDCs serve as a platform to have a two-way engagement and dialogue with critical key community stakeholders. They help to ensure that our company priorities are aligned with community priorities, that we’re moving the needle on the right things and providing those sustainable programs and projects for Nevada communities.”

People on the CDCs include school district representatives, nonprofit representatives, people in city and county government, law enforcement personnel, people involved with environmental agencies, and other community members.

“We put invitations out to key stakeholders within our communities, but we never turn anybody away,” Wood said.

The three CDCs cover Elko and Eureka Counties, Lander and Humboldt Counties, and Southern Nevada. The Elko/Eureka CDC has been the largest of the three committees and has had up to 30 members.

Since forming in the second half of 2021, the committees have approved over $17 million in project funding.

The Boys & Girls Club Spring Creek facility was the first project which the Elko/Eureka committee presented to NGM. The company agreed that building a Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club, along with Early Learning Center childcare facilities in Spring Creek and Elko, were very worthwhile projects.

When funding for the Boys & Girls Club and the Early Learning Centers was announced in 2021, NGM’s then Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said, “At NGM, we believe in building and fostering genuine partnerships with our local communities, and this project is a great example of how powerful such collaboration can be.”

“In total, NGM has committed $4.5 million in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club to establish Early Learning Centers in Elko, Spring Creek and Winnemucca,” Wood said.

NGM has given around $640,000 for the Elko Early Learning Center which opened in October 2022, $1.6 million for the Spring Creek Early Learning Center and $750,000 for the Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club facility that opened in February 2023, and $1.5 million for the Winnemucca Early Leaning Center which is scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

The Early Learning Centers are colorful facilities where children will get top-rated childcare and pre-school education. They are open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Elko center is set up for 51 children and the Spring Creek center is set up for 110 children.

“We are proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Elko to help alleviate childcare shortages in Elko and Spring Creek and to provide extended hours of operations that support mining schedules,” NGM Executive Managing Director Peter Richardson said at the ribbon-cutting for the Elko Early Learning Center. “It is our hope through this partnership that these centers will alleviate stressors for working parents and provide quality early learning opportunities for students.”

Wood said NGM is very proud of and passionate about helping to support the Early Learning Centers because they are a benefit to the community and will help with attracting young families and women into the mining industry.

NGM is also giving its support to another big project that is in the works to enhance the Elko area. The company has made a $10 million commitment to the city’s new recreation complex. In 2022 NGM made the first of five $2 million annual contributions to the recreation and events center.

The total cost of the recreation complex is estimated at $52 million, and the Boys and Girls Club is also supervising this project. They hope to break ground in late 2023 and complete the recreation center in 2025.

“The center is going to include an indoor and outdoor pool, a wellness center, gymnasium, and commercial kitchen, among other amenities,” Wood said. “And our hope with that investment is that it really increases the social infrastructure in Elko, making Elko a more attractive place to live and to work.”

Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said the center will be “a first-class recreation complex that will serve Elko proud for the next several generations.”

In March 2022 there was a groundbreaking for the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center in Elko, which is currently under construction. The Child Advocacy Center will support, nurture and protect children and families who are involved in child abuse investigation and treatment. NGM has provided $200,000 to help support the mental health counseling at the center.

NGM also has provided support to the Samaritan House emergency shelter operated by FISH Elko – Friends In Service Helping.

Recently NGM invested money in the Elko Senior Center to support a remodeling project that will give the center a bigger kitchen and a garage.

On the recommendation of the Elko Community Development Committee, NGM has invested in Wells Main Street, a community organization that supports Wells, a small town east of Elko. The mission of Wells Main Street is “to stimulate private development and redevelopment in the downtown area of Wells by supporting events, businesses, and public presence that promote outdoor recreation, agribusiness, and family-friendly opportunities.”

In Southern Nevada, NGM has supported the Toddler Town section of the Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas. Toddler Town has been designed as a quiet and soothing area of the museum, but it also gives young children the opportunity to try their hand at mining by loading “rocks” and “boulders” into an overhead bucket system.

“Our investments are widespread,” Wood said, “but they are categorized into our five community development pillars, which are economic development, education, environment, health, and cultural heritage.”

Better broadband

For many years NGM has been interested in helping to bring better internet service to the Elko/Spring Creek area. NGM identified Anthem Broadband as a good partner to work with, and gave Anthem a $30 million loan to fund the project.

“This project will help grow our economy, attracting businesses to the area by providing the necessary infrastructure for them to succeed,” Greg Walker said when the funding was announced in 2021.

As Anthem pays the $30 million loan back over time, $20 million will go into NGM’s Heritage Fund Endowment and $10 million will go into NGM’s I-80 Fund, which provides loans to local businesses.

So the $30 million loan that NGM is giving to Anthem will be benefitting the communities in northeastern Nevada for many years to come.

I-80 Fund

NGM set up the I-80 Fund with an initial investment of $5 million in July 2020. The program was established to provide support through relief and recovery loans to small businesses in northeastern Nevada affected by the economic impacts of Covid-19. Businesses received loans ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 with a 2% interest rate.

As they heard from businesspeople about how these loans have helped, NGM saw the importance of the I-80 fund and kept the program going as the effects of the pandemic subsided.

As NGM has set up community support programs they have tried to make it easy for others in the community to help with and contribute to the programs, and Wood said the I-80 Fund is another good example of this.

“We have had eight other business partners who have contributed almost $530,000 to that fund because they recognize not only the need, but the benefit that this fund provides,” Wood said.

So far, the I-80 fund has loaned a total of $6.3 million to 57 small businesses.

“What that tells me is there was a significant need for this loan program to support those small businesses through Covid, and also for business development and business growth,” Wood said.

She said that through the I-80 Fund loan program, 125 jobs have been created and 207 jobs have been retained.

“You can see the real impacts on people, and hear the testimonials. We’ve heard some of those businesspeople say, if not for this fund, and that very low interest, some of those businesses would have had to close their doors during Covid.”

“So we’re very proud of that fund,” Wood said. “I think too often companies are focused only on the nonprofit sector. We do support the nonprofits through the CDCs and the Heritage Fund, but the I-80 Fund has been a great way to do something to also focus on the business sector of the community.” ￼