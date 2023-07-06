As I travel across Montana, I love meeting our miners and visiting them on the job. I’ll never forget what a miner from Colstrip told me once: “Out here the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine.”

He proved once again that folks in Montana know better than out-of-touch bureaucrats in Washington, DC. If only the Biden administration would listen to his advice. Instead, they are intent on forcing their climate agenda on Montanans whether through regulation or partisan votes.

I support wind and solar power development, but here in Montana, we understand we can’t rely on those as our only sources of energy. That’s why every chance I get I advocate for an all-of-the-above energy portfolio — one that includes oil, gas, coal, hydro, wind, solar and nuclear energy. The ability to utilize diverse, reliable energy sources is key in achieving energy security, keeping prices low for Montana families and protecting American energy dominance. The Montana Mining Association and industry professionals throughout the Treasure State continue to lead by example when it comes to proving just how critical domestic energy development is.

Unfortunately, the Biden administration works against us every step of the way. Whether it be canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, tacking on $25 billion tax hikes on American-made energy, to draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden is doing everything in his power to undermine American energy.

As a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, I’m committed to carrying out the same mission as MMA in protecting and promoting made in Montana and made in America energy. That’s why I’m pushing back against the radical, anti-energy proposals coming out of the Environmental Protection Agency, including their new carbon emissions standards that will completely crush power plants — including Montana’s largest coal fired plant, Colstrip, which powers the equivalent of 1.1 million homes and provides 600 good-paying Montana jobs. This new proposal from the EPA is yet another heavy-handed, anti-energy regulation that risks grid reliability and raises Montana families’ utility bills.

I’m also working to overhaul our nation’s broken permitting and environmental review processes, which are currently delaying key energy, infrastructure and transportation projects throughout Montana and the U.S. Overbearing permitting and politically charged litigation plague our country’s economic landscape by killing jobs, hiking taxes and hurting economic development in the process. I am proud to cosponsor the “SPUR Act” and “Bureau of Land Management Mineral Spacing Act,” which will help repair the broken permitting system and make way for greater mining and energy capacity.

One thing the Biden administration has proven time and time again is that they are out of touch with America’s domestic energy needs. Here’s the reality — according to Biden’s Department of Energy, over the course of the next 25 years, global energy demand is going to increase by 50 percent. If we continue shutting down baseload energy, we may see a day where we don’t have enough reliable, affordable power to meet our nation’s energy needs. That’s why I will continue to oppose this anti-energy agenda to protect Montana families.

I’d like to thank the Montana Mining Association for your unwavering dedication to responsible mining and dependable energy over the past 50 years. I am grateful to be in this fight with you. Here in America, we can choose to take advantage of cheap, homegrown energy or rely on foreign countries to power our communities. While my background is in chemical engineering and not statistics, I know which option I would choose. ￼