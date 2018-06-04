BATTLE MOUNTAIN – The Bureau of Land Management, Mount Lewis Field Office, completed its analysis of the Gullsil LLC Prospect Mountain Project and has provided the Environmental Assessment for a 30-day public comment period.
The proposal is to conduct mineral exploration and underground mining activities on patented and unpatented mining claims in the Eureka Mining District, located about 3.5 miles southwest of the town of Eureka in Eureka County. The proposed Prospect Mountain Project would be located on public land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and on private land controlled by Gullsil.
The Environmental Assessment included coordination with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, as well as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey, tribal governments and other interested parties. Alternatives in the EA examined the expansion’s range of potential issues such as air quality, cultural resources, noxious weeds, invasive, and nonnative species, Native American cultural concerns, vegetation including special status plant species, wildlife including special status animal species and migratory birds, wastes and materials, hazardous and solid, water quality, grazing management, land use, access, and public safety, geology and minerals, paleontological resources, recreation, social and economic values, soils, and wild horses.
The EA and other relevant documents are available on the BLM ePlanning webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xQfEV and hardcopies of these documents are available for review at the MLFO at the above address during regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
If you have any questions or require clarification on this EA, please call Kevin Hurrell, Planning and Environmental Coordinator at 775-635-4000.
