Prospecting women

June 15 marks the International Day of Women in Mining 2022 during which women’s contributions to the mining industry are globally celebrated. In honor of this day, let’s remember some of the Nevada women who broke the trail for the many women who now work in today’s mining industry.

Every mine can trace its origin to a discovery. During Nevada’s first 100 years of statehood, prospectors roamed the state, looking for that next silver ledge or pocket of free gold. With knowledge that came more often from experience than a classroom, entrepreneurial explorers would load up a burro or a horse-drawn wagon with enough equipment to spend many days out in Nevada’s basins and ranges.

The ubiquitous image of a grizzled man with a floppy hat, suspendered jeans, and a pick has endured because it reflected a common reality, but some of those dusty prospectors were women who wore gingham dresses, rather than blue jeans, with their boots. As the state rounded the corner from the Victorian Era to the 20th century, more and more women could be found out in the sagebrush, looking for minerals.

Newspapers would highlight the activities of these women prospectors, such as Bessie Miller’s sale of her Goldfield claims in 1906 for $50,000 (roughly $1.5 million today). In that same year, the Reno newspaper reported the successful bonding of 21 copper claims by Fermina Sarras for whom the town of Mina was named.

“[T]he well known woman prospector,” continued the article with obvious admiration, “still takes long, hard prospecting trips into the hills,” even though she was 66 years old at the time. Five years later, a reporter marveled that “[i]t remained for a woman, a Mrs. Emma Stith, to discover what is supposed to be the richest surface prospect ever encountered in the National district.”

Carrie Willis Wilson was known for her mineral exploration around Pine Grove in Lyon County, and in 1934, the Yerington newspaper tapped Maym Schweble as “the outstanding woman prospector in Nevada.” The reporter explained that most “old time mining men” were deeply familiar with her successful development of mining properties. Maym was quoted, saying: “I can still handle a muck stick with the best of them.” She continued: “I’ve prospected all over Nevada, kicked all the rocks out of most of the old trails for the past 35 years.” Maym Schweble was also the first female prospector and miner elected to the Nevada Legislature.

Like their male counterparts, most female prospectors hoped to sell their prospects to someone else to develop the mines, but a few stuck around to do the development themselves.

One such prospector was Helen Seifert of Silver Peak in Esmeralda County. Profiled by Ethel Parker, a metallurgist’s wife who wrote numerous sketches about mining women in the 1930s, “Klondike Helen” was a familiar sight as she built location monuments and worked on her many claims. Despite having to carry her own water and supplies on foot – Klondike Helen had abandoned her car in Death Valley, declaring it a nuisance – she did not find mining to be a difficult occupation. As Parker explained, Klondike Helen’s “knowledge of rocks and minerals is considerable and a new specimen is as exciting to her as a new bonnet is to most women.”

Another notable prospector was Maggie Johnson of Mill Canyon, “The Mining Woman of Cortez.” Born a slave in Louisiana, Maggie found her way to Nevada after the Civil War and by the early 1880s, was in the Cortez Mining District. Like many Nevadans, she dreamed of finding treasure in the nearby mountains and would, as the Battle Mountain newspaper explained, dress in men’s clothes and go out in search of that treasure. In 1889, her work was rewarded with the location of the Black Beauty claim, three miles west of Cortez Mountain. By 1891, she employed five men to work in her mine, and the newspaper boasted that “she handles the hammer and drill, wheels rock, and sorts ore with the grace and acumen of an old miner.” In the 1900 and 1910 censuses, when the census takers listed nearly all Nevada women’s occupations as “none,” Maggie Johnson was recorded as a mine owner.

At around the same time, Belle Butler also staked a claim that would soon become the biggest silver mine in Nevada. Belle lived on a ranch with her husband Jim who would do a little prospecting on the side. In 1900, he found some interesting samples, but did not stake the claims as quickly as Belle preferred. She urged him to complete that necessary claim location work and rode with him to the site. While he was busy, she did a bit of her own prospecting. Belle Butler located the Mizpah, recording it in her own name and naming it after a friend. The Mizpah Mine became the most productive silver mine in the state and brought the Butlers great wealth.

Not every prospecting couple was as fortunate. In 1907, discouraged with their exploration efforts around Tonopah, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel F. McCarthy filled a buckboard with supplies, harnessed their two yellow horses, and struck out for Humboldt County. Their efforts were unsuccessful, and they began the return trip home when one of the horses kicked up an interesting rock. Daniel later admitted that he would not have examined it if his wife had not insisted. They staked the Yellow Horse claim together, but like Belle, Mrs. McCarthy (whose given name has not yet been confirmed) also did some of her own work. The Tonopah newspaper reported that she was “famed as a woman prospector” and soon discovered “very rich” gold ore. But her claims did not pan out, and Mrs. McCarthy vanished into the mists of history.

For some Nevada women, such as Hannah “Libbie” Moran near Imlay, Josie Pearl at Leonard Creek, and Rose O’Connor McDonald in the Newberry Mountains near Searchlight, prospecting and mining were a daily way of life. At a time when the death certificates for most adult women listed “housewife” as their occupation, the documents for all three women acknowledged their mining occupations.

Most Nevada women prospectors, however, did not rely on kicking rocks to make a living. They engaged in other work. In 1927, while running a restaurant and raising three children, widow Edith Lewis located the Pembroke claims in the Gold Circle Mining District. The family moved to Montana around 1930, but Edith returned to Nevada for several years to work her claims.

Also in the Gold Circle Mining District, Alma J. “Irene” True located the Gold Wave claim in 1935. A tall, gregarious woman, Irene drove freight from Winnemucca to Midas, the main town in the district, and returned to Winnemucca with bagged ore from Midas mines in the 1930s. She also drove the mail out to Denio, and in 1938 staked a claim in the Leonard Creek Mining District. It was not unusual for her to stop her large car, full of groceries, mining supplies, and letters for remote post offices, to walk out into the desert to investigate some attractive rock outcroppings. As late as 1960, the woman known for her proficiency with both business ventures and shotguns was still working the Gold Wave claim, declaring that she would not go into full production until gold increased from its then-price of $40 per ounce.

Although few in number, women prospectors made discoveries that continue to reverberate in Nevada. Maggie Johnson’s mine may very well be part of the Nevada Gold Mines complex at Cortez; travelers on Nevada’s major north-south highway must pass through Mina, and visitors to the Tonopah Historic Mining Park often marvel at the headframe of Belle Butler’s Mizpah Mine. These women’s names, like that of Mrs. D.F. McCarthy, may have faded from memory, but picks and shovels skillfully handled by women such as Klondike Helen, Josie Pearl, and Irene True have left indelible marks on Nevada’s mining industry. ￼

A Nevada historian who lives in Midas, Dana Bennett is the former President of the Nevada Mining Association, the current President of Friends of Midas, and the forthcoming Vice-President of the Mining History Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0