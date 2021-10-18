Public comment opens on air quality permit for Thacker Pass lithium project

CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection's Bureau of Air Pollution Control has entered the public notice period for the new Class II Air Quality Operating Permit for Lithium Nevada Corp.

The public comment period is from Oct. 18 through Nov. 18, 2021.

The BAPC has reviewed the application and has made a preliminary determination to issue a new permit for the Thacker Pass Project, the bureau stated in a news release.

At Thacker Pass in Humboldt County, about 18 miles west of Orovada, Lithium Nevada plans to operate an open-pit lithium mine and lithium processing operation designed to produce lithium carbonate end-product.

The facility will recover lithium carbonate through ore crushing, acid leaching, and lithium processing, and the on-site facilities will include a sulfuric acid plant to supply sulfuric acid for leaching, according to the director’s review and preliminary determination of permit issuance. The sulfuric acid plant will also generate steam for energy that will provide power to support the Lithium Nevada facility.

The proposed project will not cause or contribute to a violation of any federal or State of Nevada air quality standards, the BAPC stated.