Underground construction will begin at Nevada Copper Corp.’s Pumpkin Hollow project after the company announced Aug. 28 its decision to proceed.
“We are very excited to commence full-scale construction of the Pumpkin Hollow underground project, which will include the processing plant and completion of the underground mine,” said Matt Gili, Nevada Copper president and CEO. “Delivery of the underground project is the first key step in our strategy of capital-efficient, phased growth from our base in Nevada.”
The decision follows Nevada Copper’s recently completed $108.5 million (Canadian) public offering of common shares and preconstruction activities ongoing since May and is based on a construction capital expenditure estimate of $197 million for the Pumpkin Hollow underground project.
Nevada Copper expects first concentrate production from the mine in Yerington in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Transition from pre-construction works to full-scale construction of the Pumpkin Hollow underground project is expected to commence shortly.
The company also announced the awarding of key contracts. Nevada Copper awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the surface plant and Pumpkin Hollow infrastructure to Sedgman USA for $118 million.
Cementation USA won the contract for shaft sinking and underground mine development work. This follows the earlier preworks program carried out by Cementation at Pumpkin Hollow to prepare the existing shaft and hoist infrastructure in advance of commencement of underground construction activities.
A number of project optimizations and operational derisking measures have been incorporated, including a centralized mine design, which provides greater operational efficiency for the underground mine and construction of a ventilation shaft via blind sink which provides a lower-risk method to support schedule compliance and further enhances optionality for future operations, Nevada Copper reported.
With the completion of the offering and today’s announcement of a construction decision, Nevada Copper has satisfied the substantive conditions precedent for the company’s receipt of funding under the precious metals purchase and sale agreement dated Dec. 21 among the company, its wholly-owned subsidiary Nevada Copper Inc. and Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. The drawdown of the $70 million deposit pursuant to the agreement is expected to occur shortly, Nevada Copper stated.
Nevada Copper also has secured a commitment from its cornerstone shareholder, Pala Investments Ltd., to make available at the company’s election, a standby subordinated loan facility of up to $25 million.
