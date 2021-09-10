Q&A: NVMA Safety Award Winners

But basically the “why” of that, aside from being a fascinating person, he helped guide the nation through one of the most difficult times it’s ever been through and to learn about somebody with that kind of fortitude and vision and courage is daunting and it is something that I would like to apply to my own life — not that I have any aspirations for any political office, let alone presidency. I really admire people who build things themselves and build something out of their lives and he is definitely a prototype or a case in point on that front. So Abraham Lincoln.

There have been a whole lot of people … but in terms of career, there is a group of people that really stand out. That is one of the things I really love about this industry is people are really interesting and they’re all really good people almost bar none. As I was working my way up through the ranks, I worked first as shift supervisor then as assistant general manager here at Coeur Rochester. I work with the workforce a lot and what I have found at all of these places is the workforce — the equipment operators, the people doing real work — are some of the best people I’ve ever known. They’re some of the smartest, most down to earth and practical people in the world and know how to solve problems and dig in and get stuff done when it needs to be done and then they challenge themselves and others and they do it safely.