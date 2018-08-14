ELKO — Standing on a mining career of 38 years, Joel Lenz took on the mining industry specialist role for the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development in July.
The Nevada Native has a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno, and has held management and executive positions in engineering and operations in the mining industry.
Lenz retired from Newmont Mining Corp. in 2016 to serve as a consultant and travel but returned to the field for GOED “to give back a little bit to mining and the state of Nevada,” he said.
The mining specialist role is based in Elko at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority office at Great Basin College.
Lenz lives with his wife, Bernadette, of 33 years in Battle Mountain, and the couple has five children and eight grandchildren.
What does this role of the mining industry specialist entail?
My understanding of the role is that I’m here to do whatever I can to facilitate growth in the mining industry, help current operators expand their businesses, help new business get into operations through the permitting process as well as the capitalization process, construction and into operations. In addition to that, I’m there to … help businesses that help support the mining industry in the state. Perhaps lastly is to look outside the state for two things: One, [look for] businesses that might have an opportunity to relocate in Nevada with an operation or a presence to support mining in Nevada; and [two], look for opportunities where businesses in Nevada can export their services or products or expertise outside of the state and the country to help grow the economy of Nevada.
How do you think your previous mining experience will help you perform this job?
I think it gives me a leg up in that in my previous experience, I’ve been involved in all aspects of mining from the very early stages to project development, to engineering and permitting, and construction and design, and operations. It gives me a very good, broad understanding of what’s required to mine within the state, and that exposure has already been very helpful for me in looking at where we are as a state and what opportunities might exist going forward.
What’s one of the ways you’ve seen mining change?
I’ve seen a lot of change throughout my career. I was fortunate to enter into gold mining industry in Nevada when it was in its infancy, when carbon-in-column processing was brand new. Changes throughout that period included the introduction of refractory gold processing plants, and Nevada was in the forefront of that with autoclave technology and roaster-clave technology. Other ways I’ve seen the mining industry change is the growth of technology throughout business — the use of a broad range of technology not only in the engineering, but in the mining and processing, and geology and exploration. Over all facets of the industry, [there has been a] heavy reliance on advanced technology to make mining cost-effective with declining ore grades. [I’ve seen] mining companies’ willingness to change with respect to the way they view people as a primary resource, and they work hard on the development of their people. The other thing that I think the mining industry can be most proud of is their safety performance throughout the decades. Mining is an extremely safe industry today. They work very hard at improving safety culture at all mine sites, and I think the results show for themselves.
What do you think is in store for the future of the mining industry in Nevada?
I’m very optimistic about the Nevada mining industry, and I think this a good time to jump back in and see what I can do. [Based on 2016 data], we have over $8 billion in revenue produced in mining and associated activities in Nevada. Of course, gold is big in that. There is an upside there with new operations coming on and expanding operations within the state.
One of the early activities I’ve been involved with working with Division of Minerals and Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology is they are preparing a report on toll milling opportunities or resources in the state, and I think there are a lot of idled process facilities that provide a good opportunity for new and small deposits to process their ore without them having to put out the capital for a plant.
They’re also looking at alternatives for copper smelting and/or concentrate processing. I think that Nevada’s copper industry is growing. You’ve got the Pumpkin Hollow from Nevada Copper ongoing but as well as that there are a lot of large, undeveloped copper resources and deposits in Nevada that could come into production in the future. Therefore, looking down the road if Nevada could build a concentrate processing facility inside the state it would benefit.
Also the expansion of lithium mining in the state is something to really look forward to not only because of the renewable energy field and the electric vehicle field, but also the new technology that lithium producers are looking into are going to be very exciting for mining.
Not to mention the expansion our urban areas of Las Vegas and the Reno-Sparks area require a lot of sand and gravel, which is a mining process, and it is a high-value mining process for the state of Nevada. Efficient operations providing crushed stone, sand and gravel for expansion of urban areas is going to continue being important in Nevada.
What is the best award you have ever received?
I think the award I was most proud of is I was general manager of the Phoenix Mine when we received the large mine safety award from the Nevada Mining Association, which is a reflection of all of the employees of that mine working safely throughout the year and working hard every day to make it a safe operation. I was proud to accept the award on behalf of the employees of the mine site.
Which mining region in the world would you most like to visit?
I’ve been to many of them. The one that I haven’t visited is Western Australia. I would like to go to Western Australia and visit some of the mines there, mainly because it’s one of the ones I haven’t been to.
What is your favorite mineral and why?
It’s easy to say gold, but I would have to say chalcopyrite because it floats readily and produces a pretty clean copper concentrate.
