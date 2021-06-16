Q&A with Liz Arnold, Prazen Living Legend Award Winner

Why do you feel that these industries are worth defending or advocating for?

Because we can’t live without them. It’s really simple. We have to have the materials that a mine produces, regardless of what it is — even coal. We cannot have power generation without fossil fuels to back up all of our wind and solar, et cetera. I think that wind and solar get a big pass in terms of environmental impact. They have their own environmental impact, and if you research far enough, you’ll learn that wind power, for example, will never pay for itself. It costs so much in terms of fossil fuel energy just to make the towers themselves, let alone how much energy they produce and how quickly they wear out in terms of use, and how much it costs to decommission and take apart, and then they are not recyclable.

So there are all these environmental tradeoffs that go on forever, and that is well-known for mining and logging, but it is not well-known for everything that everyone wishes they could replace them with.

It’s a never-ending battle and never-ending misinformation campaign from environmental zealots that want you to think something is possible that hasn’t clearly been thought through in a lot of ways.