RAM Enterprise celebrates 30 years

Story by Suzanne Featherston

Mining Editor

RAM Enterprise Inc. employee Scott Spring places a heavy rubber panel on his workbench at the manufacturing facility in Elko and trims away the flash remaining after the molding process.

The piece is one of 500 sections of profile liner he made this spring to protect a steel tank at a mining operation in Alaska.

To make each panel, he feeds strips of raw rubber through an extruder then transfers them onto a press to be shaped under a temperature of 300 degrees and at a pressure of 1,800 pounds per square inch. He cleans up each piece and arranges them on pallets for shipping.

The job took about four months and used 35,000 pounds of rubber.

This project and other custom rubber manufacturing jobs fall under IMTECH Rubber Products, a subsidiary of Ram Enterprise that has helped sustain the Elko-based company for much of its decades-long history.

RAM Enterprise is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021.

The company gets its name from its founder, whose initials are R.A.M.