Rango offers services for mining industry

Rango Inc. and the company’s acquisition, Remington Construction Co., have their eyes on the mining industry in Nevada with the ability to mobilize equipment and people companywide to take on a variety of projects.
“Nevada is their No. 1 focus right now. That’s where they feel the biggest opportunity is,” said Dustin Feyder, who owned Remington before selling to Rango. He is now the area manager for Rango.
Rango purchased Remington about a year and a half ago, but the Elko office and Nevada presence still sport the Remington name as Rango eases into Nevada, bringing the availability of resources from a 400-employee company with 350 pieces of owned equipment.
Rango sent a crew from Texas and a group from Arizona to help with Nevada projects, so Feyder recently estimated that the current workforce in Nevada is roughly 70 people.
He said Remington fit Rango’s mold, and “now we are just growing with all the infrastructure they have. We’re very versatile.”
Rango’s chief operating officer, Jeff Larson, said Remington is “more of a subsidiary, so we haven’t completely taken over yet. The whole idea was diversification for the company, to grow in the precious metals and aggregate industries and add civil jobs, and partner with junior companies.”
Remington’s business in Nevada is 75% mining, and “we do anything from leach pads to actual contract mining,” Feyder said. The company has drill rigs and can blast for mining, and it has its own fleet of haul trucks and hydraulic shovels.
The other 25% of the company’s jobs are civil work such as streets and highways
In mining, the company in July was in the middle of building a leach pad for Kinross Gold Corp. at the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County.
Rango/Remington relocated a leach pad for the Argonaut’s Florida Canyon Mine and is starting work on Argonaut’s exploration project at the Standard Mine near Florida Canyon. The company also has a crew working at Coeur Mining Inc.’s Rochester Mine near Lovelock.
“They are doing a huge expansion, and we have a crew supporting that,” Feyder said of Coeur’s project.
The company also worked at Fiore Gold’s Pan Mine last year, and Remington continues to work on civil projects.
“We’re everywhere, all over northern Nevada,” Feyder said. “You name it. We will travel anywhere.”
Along with its mining and civil projects in Nevada, Remington recently donated equipment and time at the Igloo in Elko, doing earthwork for the parking lot, new street, and outdoor skating rink.
Larson said he worked for Ledcor in Nevada eight years and worked for Orica in explosives, so he brings those experiences to his job. He is based in Arizona.
Feyder said Jerod Eastman has joined the team as contract mining manager.
Companywide, Rango has its own heavy transport division with seven transport rigs that can move large pieces of equipment to work locations, including moving its own 70-ton haul trucks.
“We can get moving very quickly and head down the highway,” Larson said in a phone interview.
He said the heavy equipment ranges from the haul trucks to dozers, excavators, loaders and blades to water truck.
“Rango is really big in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Arizona and now Nevada,” Feyder said, and Larson said Rango is doing contract mining for KGHM at its Carlotta copper mine in Arizona.
Larson said that in 2020 the company moved more than 70 million tons of material.
Rango states on its website that “we take the worry off your plate. You hire Rango and we do the rest. If you need material moved, we do that better than anyone. If you need more – like engineering, mine planning, subcontractor management, and overall mine management, we have you covered.”
In addition to the office in Elko, Rango has its headquarters in Mesa, Arizona, and an office in Kermit, Texas. Rango was started in 2012 by Rodney George and Tim Rosengren. Feyder started Remington in June 2008. ￼