Rango offers services for mining industry

Rango Inc. and the company’s acquisition, Remington Construction Co., have their eyes on the mining industry in Nevada with the ability to mobilize equipment and people companywide to take on a variety of projects.

“Nevada is their No. 1 focus right now. That’s where they feel the biggest opportunity is,” said Dustin Feyder, who owned Remington before selling to Rango. He is now the area manager for Rango.

Rango purchased Remington about a year and a half ago, but the Elko office and Nevada presence still sport the Remington name as Rango eases into Nevada, bringing the availability of resources from a 400-employee company with 350 pieces of owned equipment.

Rango sent a crew from Texas and a group from Arizona to help with Nevada projects, so Feyder recently estimated that the current workforce in Nevada is roughly 70 people.

He said Remington fit Rango’s mold, and “now we are just growing with all the infrastructure they have. We’re very versatile.”

Rango’s chief operating officer, Jeff Larson, said Remington is “more of a subsidiary, so we haven’t completely taken over yet. The whole idea was diversification for the company, to grow in the precious metals and aggregate industries and add civil jobs, and partner with junior companies.”