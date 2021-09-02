Recycling available at county fair

Recycling is available at the Elko County Fair for the first time this year through a partnership with Nevada Gold Mines and Elko Sanitation.

Fair-goers can dispose of their paper, plastic and aluminum waste in one of 30 single-stream recycling bins labeled with recycling stickers placed around the fairgrounds through Sept. 6.

NGM is a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. that formed in 2019 to form the largest gold mining complex in the world. Barrick operates NGM and owns 61.5%, and Newmont 38.5%.

“NGM is committed to responsible waste management, in-line with expectations set out in our Environmental Policy, we aim to minimize the amount of waste we produce, and we apply the 'avoid, reduce, re-use, and recycle' hierarchy to our non-mine waste,” NGM wrote in an email. “We also plan to help raise awareness of responsible waste management to our local communities more and more.”

The mining company also has been working with Elko Sanitation to provide recycling at its Elko office since August 2020 and Elko warehouse since April 2021. NGM employs about 7,000 people across the region.

