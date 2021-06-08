Registration still open for Elko Mining Expo attendees

The Nevada Mining Association is working with the ECVA to streamline the registration process using self-serve touch pads and on-site badge printing.

“This is a new thing we are doing this year, and it’s helping with registration” said Drew McGregor, NVMA outreach coordinator.

The trade association uses similar technology at its annual conference and partnered with the ECVA to modernize processes at the expo. McGregor said the pairing was a good fit as NVMA aims to connect mine operators with industry professionals.

In the initial planning stages months ago, the ECVA had considered limiting event access because of the coronavirus pandemic. State restrictions have since eased, although participants are still encouraged to wear face coverings when appropriate in accordance to Nevada guidance.

“We appreciate the support of the Elko Community and the Mining Industry in making this year’s Elko Mining Expo happen,” said Katie Neddenriep, ECVA executive director, in an email. “While we know this year’s Expo is different from years past, we are optimistic it will be a great success for exhibitors and attendees. The ECVA team has been wonderful at navigating the challenges and uncertainties presented by the pandemic and we’ve put in place the necessary measures to ensure a successful event.”

