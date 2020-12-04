Remembing John Dobra

It is with sadness that Mining Quarterly must report the death of longtime contributor John Dobra, who passed away Sept. 25 at the age of 70 in Reno.

John earned his P.h.D. in economics from Virginia Tech in 1980, and was Associate Professor of Economics and the Director of the Natural Resource Industry Institute at the University of Nevada between 1980 and 2018. Dobra was also a Research Fellow for the Fraser Institute. He was recognized internationally as an expert in the economics of natural resources.

He began contributing columns to Mining Quarterly in 2009, and his friendly style and significant knowledge of the mining industry was an asset that cannot easily be replaced.

Former Mining Quarterly Editor Adella Harding said John was a dependable columnist for the magazine.

“John Dobra was my go-to source for comments on rising or falling gold prices and the mining industry for many years, whether for daily news stories or for stories in the Mining Quarterly,” she said. “He was great about answering my questions, and we also talked at mining conventions about the mining industry.”

Dobra’s son Matthew, who also holds a PhD in economics, said he was able to work with his Dad on research projects for the National Mining Association between 1996 and 2004.