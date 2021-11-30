Report: Gold mines give countries economic boost

Gold producers belonging to the World Gold Council contributed $37.9 billion in 2020 to the gross national product of the countries where they operate in the form of taxes, salaries, and payments to suppliers, according to a new report.

The report states that the $37.9 billion represented 63% of the total revenue member companies received from gold sales and equates to almost $1,100 in value added locally for every ounce of gold produced.

The World Gold Council also found that the 31 member producers employed 200,000 people directly and supported 1.2 million jobs through local suppliers, paying $8.7 billion in employee wages and $7.6 billion in tax payments to governments in 38 countries where they operate.

“The World Gold Council and our members have long believed that when responsibly undertaken, gold mining can contribute significantly to social and economic development for host communities and countries,” said Terry Heymann, chief financial officer at the World Gold Council.

Barrick Gold Corp. is one of the members, and the company is the operating joint venture partner in Nevada Gold Mines, as well as a worldwide producer. Newmont Corp., the other partner in NGM and the world’s largest gold company, also is a member, as is Kinross Gold Corp., which has mines in Nevada and several countries.

One of the key factors where Barrick did well was in the number of employees and contractors that were host-country nationals, according to the company’s announcement.

Barrick stated that 97% of the company’s employees and contractors were host country nationals, while the World Gold Council’s cumulative report shows that 95% of employees and contractors are host country nationals.

“We partner with our host communities and countries to transform their natural resources into tangible benefits and mutual prosperity,” said Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow. “Additionally, we hire talented individuals from the communities closest to our mines and train them to world-class standards.”

He said the company also leverages its supply chain to facilitate “the growth of thriving and self-sustaining businesses, and our taxes further contribute to the economic development of the countries and communities in which we operate.”

Barrick paid $1.8 billion out of the total $7.6 billion reported in taxes, royalties and dividends to host governments, and the company spent $4.5 billion of the total $26 billion spent by member companies on goods and services with local and national suppliers.

According to Barrick, its total economic contributions were $12.1 billion out of the total $37.9 billion contribution reported for the year 2020.

“This all happened against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic when our prompt and effective responses protected our businesses from the worst of the virus and provided a further opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to partnerships,” Bristow said.

The company spent more than $30 million on COVID-related community support measures companywide in 2020 and prepaid more than $300 million in taxes and royalties, according to Barrick.

The World Gold Council report also found that employees of the member companies paid good wages, with their wages on average six times higher than the national average of the countries where they mined.

The 2020 figures for the United States show that WGC gold-mining members employed 11,981 people directly and employed 5,924 contractors. Supply chain workers numbered 15,016, and there were 33,635 jobs indirectly generated in the local economy through mining.

The chart from the gold council report also shows that the average wage of an employee of a company belonging to the WGC was $145,970 in the United States in 2020, while the average wage of indirect employees was $73,534.

“Responsible gold mining companies boost local economies by creating well paid local jobs, making significant tax payments and creating valuable long-life infrastructure,” said Sandeep Biswas, chief executive officer of Newcrest Mining and chairman of the World Gold Council’s ESG taskforce.

Data also showed that in 2020, WGC members worldwide contributed $438 million to communities and indigenous groups.

