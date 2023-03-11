Gold demand was up 18% in the year 2022 to 4,741 metric tons, the highest annual total since 2011, and demand for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a record at 1,337 metric tons, according to the World Gold Council’s latest quarterly Gold Demand Trends report.

The World Gold Council also released a 30th anniversary paper on gold demand in conjunction with the year-end report.

“Last year we saw the highest level of annual gold demand in over a decade, driven in part by colossal central bank demand for the safe haven asset,” said Louise Street, senior markets analyst for the World Gold Council.

“Gold’s diverse demand drivers played a balancing act as rising interest rates prompted some tactical ETF (exchange-traded funds) outflows, while elevated inflation spurred on gold bar and coin investment. In the end, overall investment demand was up 10% on the previous year,” she said.

The higher gold demand was propelled by central bank-buying and strong retail investment, with annual central bank demand rising to 1,136 metric tons.

The report stated that retail investment in the fourth quarter alone reached 417 metric tons.

The Gold Demand Trends report also reported that the average gold price in 2022 was $1,800 per ounce, and the price closed 2022 with a marginal gain despite facing notable headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and rising global interest rates.

The fourth-quarter average price was slightly weaker, however, but a sharp November rally was followed by continued recovery through the closing weeks of the year, the report said.

The gold price was stronger in the early months of 2023, with the price in the high $1,800s per ounce and reaching into the $1,900s per ounce.

Street said that for 2023, “economic forecasts are pointing to a challenging environment and a likely global recession, which could lead to a role reversal in gold investment trends. If inflation comes down, this could be a headwind for gold bar and coin investment.”

She said that “conversely, continued weakening of the U.S. dollar and the moderating pace of interest rate hikes could have positive implications for gold-backed ETF demand.”

The outlook portion of the trends report states that investment is expected to rise in 2023, with gold ETF and OTC demand that was down in 2022 set to “take the baton held by last year’s strong retail bar and coin demand.”

The report also says that retail investment is likely to be lower in Western markets, although still healthy, as inflation fears fade but should be robust in Asia. Central bank buying isn’t likely to match 2022 levels, but lagged reporting by some central banks means there is uncertainty.

Street also predicted that jewelry consumption will remain resilient, “bolstered by a release of pent-up demand as China reopens, but possibly dragged down by the squeeze on consumer spending, if there is a more severe downturn.”

She said in the announcement about the release of the report that “while there are several possible outcomes, gold has a precedent for performing well in turbulent economic times, highlighting its value as a long-term, strategic asset.”

Investment demand

Investment demand, excluding over-the-counter investment, was up 10% over 2021 because of the notable slowdown in exchange-traded funds outflows and strong gold bar and coin demand, the World Gold Council stated.

Holdings of physically backed gold ETFs declined by 110 metric tons, or 3%, in 2022, equivalent to outflows of $3 billion. Demand for these products surged as geopolitical risk took center stage during the first four months of the year, but then steadily gave back gains as aggressive rate hikes began to dominate the narrative, according to the report.

Gold bars and coins continued to hold favor with investors in several countries around the world, which the report said helped to offset weakness in China. Bar and coin demand was at 1,106 metric tons in 2022, compared with 1,001.9 metric tons in 2021.

Total European gold bar and coin investment for 2022 surpassed 300 metric tons, aided by robust German demand, and there was significant growth in gold bar and coin investment in the Middle East, where annual demand increased by 42% over 2021, according to the report.

Demand for jewelry softened slightly in 2022, however, to 2,086 metric tons, or 3% down from 2021, and Gold Demands Trends said a drop in jewelry demand in China was the main reason for the decline. Consumer activity was limited by Covid-19 lockdowns in China for most of 2022.

Gold demand in India started out slow in 2022 but recovered, so the level of demand fell just short of 2021 demand, according to the World Gold Council.

Technology demand was down, however, by 7%. Demand for gold in electronics was 58 metric tons in 2022.

The report also states that the outlook for technology demand in 2023 remains poor as sanctions on China and faltering consumer demand continue to weigh on the electronics sector. In addition, the recession risks materializing in Europe and the U.S. will further curtail demand in discretionary goods spending.

The World Gold Council wrote, however, that inventory adjustments are projected to continue across the industry, and this may provide some support for demand towards the end of the year.

The annual supply of gold in 2022 continued upward to 4,755 metric tons, up 2% from 2021, remaining above pre-pandemic levels. Mine production was at a four-year high of 3,612 metric tons, the report stated, compared with 3,568.9 metric tons in 2021.

Annual recycling supply was up only marginally, despite strong local currency price increases in many markets.

30-year report

World Gold Council‘s “30 years of Gold Demand Trends” paper highlights demand factors that have impacted the gold market from 1992 to now, including a look at how gold has reacted to financial crises and what to expect in 2023’s potential recession.

Over the past 30 years the gold price has increased more than six-fold, going from around $330 per ounce when Gold Demand Trends was first published to $1,814 per ounce by the end of 2022, outperforming cash, bonds and commodities with its 8.5% rate of annualized return, the World Gold Council wrote.

The anniversary paper states that 30 years ago gold was mainly driven by jewelry and technology demand, but those areas are now only 44% of annual average gold demand as the market evolved.

The decline in dominance of the fabrication demand reflects developments within the gold industry, the macroeconomic backdrop and changes in the gold price, according to the anniversary report. The report states that jewelry and technology now play an important part as a balancing counterpart to investment and central bank gold demand.

Gold investment has become more diverse, with the advent of gold exchange-traded funds in 2003 opening a significant new source of gold demand. ETFs have amassed 3,473 metric tons over the past 20 years with holdings worth $203 billion, the World Gold Council stated.

There are now more than 100 physically-backed gold ETFs across the globe.

Bar and coin investment has been popular worldwide for 30 years “but most notably Europe is now one of the biggest regional gold investment markets in the world, accounting for around 20% of annual global bar and coin demand in 2022,” the World Gold Council wrote.

“European investors often highlight gold’s roles as a store of wealth and its inflation-hedging properties as key reasons they value it so highly,” the council wrote. “In some markets, such as Germany, historic episodes of hyperinflation and currency extinction mean that the need for financial diversification is deeply ingrained, often spanning generations.”

Gold supply has seen changes, too, with annual gold mine production growing from 2,270 metric tons in 1992 to 3,612 metric tons at the end of 2022, just below the growth rate that demand has experienced over the same period.

Mining locations have widened in those 30 years, and the paper states that the mining industry additionally has made great strides in efforts to decarbonize.

The WGC stated that the geographical spread of gold demand has also changed over the past 30 years. When the first Gold Demand Trends was published, Asian demand made up 45% of the world total. Today, the region makes up almost 60%, led by transformational economic growth, especially in India and China.

Central banks were reducing their substantial gold holdings during the 1990s and 2000s, but today their reserves are at more than 35,000 metric tons, according to the paper.￼