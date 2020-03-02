Reserves increase at new Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Gold Resource Corp. has updated its annual reserve estimates for its Isabella Pearl project in Nevada and its mines in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company increased its consolidated proven and probable gold reserve grade by 20.1% and consolidated proven and probable gold reserve ounces by 1.1%.
The Isabella Pearl open pit heap leach project lies on public land in Mineral County 108 miles southeast of Reno in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt. It covers 494 mining claims on 9,000 acres. The Isabella Pearl deposit mine area encompasses 58 of these claims. Gold Resource began construction at Isabella Pearl on June 19, 2018, and the first gold was produced in April 2019, about 10 months after construction began. This is the company’s first gold project in Nevada.
Permitting took approximately five years, including efforts by the previous private owner.
The first recorded mining operations in the Santa Fe Mining District date to the 1930s. Previous owners that conducted exploration starting in the late 1980s include Combined Metals-Homestake and TXAU Investments Ltd., according to the environmental assessment. Walker Lane Minerals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Resource, acquired the property in August 2016.
Gold Resource’s initial target was to produce about 173,000 ounces of gold from Isabella Pearl over five years.
As of December 31, 2019, proven and probable reserves at the Isabella Pearl mine totaled 2,247,400 metric tons, grading 3.05 grams of gold per metric ton. Proven and probable reserve gold ounces included in the reserve report increased year-over-year by 2.5% to 220,100 ounces, an increase of 5,300 gold ounces, while gold grade increased 33.8%.
This addition maintains a more than four-year mine life estimate at the project. Company management is optimistic it can continue to expand mine life at the Isabella Pearl project by discovering additional neighboring deposits at exploration targets such as Scarlet along the project’s six-mile property trend.
“2019 exploration drill results incorporated into the latest December 31, 2019 reserve reports for both the Nevada and Oaxaca Mining Units demonstrate significant exploration potential,” said Barry Devlin, vice president of exploration for Gold Resource Corp. “Deep drilling at Isabella Pearl significantly increased the reserve gold grade while adding ounces to the project. We were also successful with our first drill campaign at the Scarlet target adjacent to the producing Isabella Pearl mine. … Exploration goals for Nevada in 2020 include a strong focus on the Scarlet target at Isabella Pearl, as well as a first drill program at the East Camp Douglas property targeted to commence mid-year.”
“Our exploration team had another great year defining and expanding the mineralized extensions of our producing mines in both Nevada and Oaxaca,” said Jason Reid, president and CEO of Gold Resource Corp. “With construction and commissioning of a new mine being a capital-intensive process during the year, our exploration team delivered great results with a relatively modest $3.6 million 2019 exploration budget.”