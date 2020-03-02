Reserves increase at new Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada

As of December 31, 2019, proven and probable reserves at the Isabella Pearl mine totaled 2,247,400 metric tons, grading 3.05 grams of gold per metric ton. Proven and probable reserve gold ounces included in the reserve report increased year-over-year by 2.5% to 220,100 ounces, an increase of 5,300 gold ounces, while gold grade increased 33.8%.

This addition maintains a more than four-year mine life estimate at the project. Company management is optimistic it can continue to expand mine life at the Isabella Pearl project by discovering additional neighboring deposits at exploration targets such as Scarlet along the project’s six-mile property trend.

“2019 exploration drill results incorporated into the latest December 31, 2019 reserve reports for both the Nevada and Oaxaca Mining Units demonstrate significant exploration potential,” said Barry Devlin, vice president of exploration for Gold Resource Corp. “Deep drilling at Isabella Pearl significantly increased the reserve gold grade while adding ounces to the project. We were also successful with our first drill campaign at the Scarlet target adjacent to the producing Isabella Pearl mine. … Exploration goals for Nevada in 2020 include a strong focus on the Scarlet target at Isabella Pearl, as well as a first drill program at the East Camp Douglas property targeted to commence mid-year.”

“Our exploration team had another great year defining and expanding the mineralized extensions of our producing mines in both Nevada and Oaxaca,” said Jason Reid, president and CEO of Gold Resource Corp. “With construction and commissioning of a new mine being a capital-intensive process during the year, our exploration team delivered great results with a relatively modest $3.6 million 2019 exploration budget.”

