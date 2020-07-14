Results in on Island Gold Mine expansion study

TORONTO — Alamos Gold Inc. reported the results of the positive Phase III Expansion Study conducted on its Island Gold mine in Ontario, Canada.
Based on the results of the study, the Company is proceeding with an expansion of the operation to 2,000 tons per day. The expansion is following a detailed evaluation of several scenarios which demonstrated the shaft expansion as the best option, having the strongest economics, being the most efficient and productive scenario, and the best positioned to capitalize on further growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources.
“Island Gold has been a tremendous acquisition for Alamos Gold,” CEO John A. McCluskey said in a statement. “We acquired Island Gold in 2017 at a cost of approximately $600 million when it had 1.8 million ounces of Mineral Reserves and Resources. This high-grade deposit has more than doubled to 3.7 million ounces and we expect further growth yet.”
Highlights of the Phase III Expansion Study regarding the shaft expansion include an average annual gold production of 236,000 ounces per year starting, beginning in 2025 upon completion of the shaft. This is a 72 percent increase from the mid-point of previously issued 2020 production guidance.
Industry low average total cash costs of $403 per ounce of gold and mine-site all-in sustaining costs of $534 per ounce starting in 2025, a 19 percent and 30 percent decrease from the mid-point of previously issued 2020 guidance.
After-tax net present value of $1.02 billion at a 5 percent discount rate, as well as an after-tax internal rate of return of 17 percent using a base case gold price assumption of $1,450 per ounce and a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.75:1.
After-tax NPV of $1.45 billion and an after-tax IRR of 22 percent, at a 5 percent discount rate using a gold price assumption of $1,750 per ounce and a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $0.75:1.
Mine life is expected to be 16-years, double the double the current eight year mineral reserve life. This estimate is based on a mineable mineral resource of 9.6 million tons grading 10.45 grams per ton of gold containing 3.2 million ounces of gold.
“The Phase III Expansion Study showcases the growing value of Island Gold,” McCluskey Said. “Already one of the most profitable mines in Canada, the expansion will increase production, lower costs, and make this operation even more profitable.”
