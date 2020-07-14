Results in on Island Gold Mine expansion study

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TORONTO — Alamos Gold Inc. reported the results of the positive Phase III Expansion Study conducted on its Island Gold mine in Ontario, Canada.

Based on the results of the study, the Company is proceeding with an expansion of the operation to 2,000 tons per day. The expansion is following a detailed evaluation of several scenarios which demonstrated the shaft expansion as the best option, having the strongest economics, being the most efficient and productive scenario, and the best positioned to capitalize on further growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources.

“Island Gold has been a tremendous acquisition for Alamos Gold,” CEO John A. McCluskey said in a statement. “We acquired Island Gold in 2017 at a cost of approximately $600 million when it had 1.8 million ounces of Mineral Reserves and Resources. This high-grade deposit has more than doubled to 3.7 million ounces and we expect further growth yet.”

Highlights of the Phase III Expansion Study regarding the shaft expansion include an average annual gold production of 236,000 ounces per year starting, beginning in 2025 upon completion of the shaft. This is a 72 percent increase from the mid-point of previously issued 2020 production guidance.