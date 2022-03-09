Reverse Expo March 24 in Winnemucca

Reverse Expo will be held Thursday, March 24 at the Winnemucca Convention Center, sponsored by the Nevada Mining Association to provide an opportunity for mine operators to talk one-on-one with suppliers, and there will be a networking event and a dinner.

“Our Reverse Expo is a one-of-a-kind event,” said Miranda Hoover, membership services manager for the mining association. “It’s like speed dating for businesses. We really love this event. So far, from the operators side it has been a huge success.”

Expo participants must be members of the Nevada Mining Association, but Hoover said others can attend the networking reception and dinner.

She said that in the past there have been between 14 and 17 operators attending and bringing extra people with them for eight-minute meetings with suppliers. There is no limit on operators, but “our goal is to have at least 14.”

The number of suppliers is limited for the Reverse Expo, however, so operators and suppliers can meet, unlike conventions where suppliers have booths and hope the right person walks by, Hoover said.

“The Reverse Expo flips the script and gives vendors director access,” she said.

More suppliers than slots usually apply because of that opportunity.

For example, at an earlier Reverse Expo, there were 45 slots available, and 60 to 70 companies registered, so “we literally drop names in a hat to choose,” Hoover said. Those chosen receive registration invoices but those who lose the draw can still attend the networking event and dinner.

There is a limit of 20 booths at the convention center specifically for suppliers, who can also participate in the Reverse Expo if their names are drawn, Hoover said. Only association members can have booths.

The Reverse Expo started in 2016, and the first ones were held in Elko, but the association “wants to show the love, if you will,” by holding the spring Reverse Expo in Winnemucca and ensuring that the association continues its presence in the “major mining hubs across Nevada.”

Hoover said the Reverse Expo involves operators from throughout Nevada, including Las Vegas, and is for any mineral-based operation. Association members also include Canadian companies and worldwide members.

The same is true of suppliers.

She said the association prioritizes creating networking opportunities for members and addressing supply chain needs in the mining industry, and the Reverse Expo “creates healthy relationships between vendors and operators.”

Hoover said at one recent Reverse Expo, a construction contractor met with an operator who had a critical infrastructure project, and following their eight-minute meeting, the companies had signed an agreement.

Vendors are allowed three meetings during the Reverse Expo, and operators can provide the mining association with three categories of supplier companies that are their priority, the association states in its information sheet.

The Reverse Expo was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, however. The association held an online, scaled-down version last fall but already has plans for another Reverse Expo during the Nevada Mining Association’s convention that will be Sept. 7-10 in South Lake Tahoe. The 2021 convention had to be canceled because a forest fire threatened the community.

Events on March 24 begin with a 10 a.m. Health and Safety Committee meeting, followed by a grab and go lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m. The Reverse Expo will start at 1 p.m. and go to around 4:30 p.m. The Networking Hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by dinner and a closing ceremony.

“We have some guest speakers,” Hoover said.

Operators don’t pay a registration fee, but there is a cost for the networking hour and for the dinner. Suppliers pay $400 per company and one representative and $100 for each additional participant, and that includes the networking and dinner.

Cost for the dinner and networking reception is $75 per person, and there are sponsorship opportunities. Hoover can be reached at miranda@nevadamining.org.

