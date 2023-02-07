TONOPAH — The 30-day public scoping period for the proposed Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project has been extended a second time.

The original scoping period ran from Dec. 20 to Jan. 20. Prior to the close of that period, the BLM received a request for an extension from a cooperating agency and a consulting tribe on the project. The BLM granted an extension accepting comments through Feb. 3.

Prior to the close of the extended scoping period, the BLM received requests for an additional extension from a cooperating agency and a consulting Tribe. The BLM is granting the additional extension, and the public scoping period will now conclude on March 6.

“After carefully considering the requests received from agencies and Native American tribes and in the spirit of collaboration, I have made the decision to grant the additional 30-day extension of the public scoping period for this proposed project,” said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain district manager.

For more information on the project and on submitting comments and registering for the scoping meeting, go to eplanning.blm.gov and search for Rhyolite Ridge.

Ioneer’s proposed Rhyolite Ridge Project is in the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County. It is about 40 miles southwest of Tonopah. The mine would employ up to 500 workers during construction and up to 350 workers during operations.

Tiehm’s buckwheat, which grows only on 10 acres of land in the area of the proposed mine, was declared endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in December. Ioneer has said they will work to protect the plant and expand its area. The Center for Biological Diversity has said it will continue to oppose the proposed mine to protect the buckwheat.