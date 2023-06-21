SALT LAKE CITY – Rio Tino announced the company is investing nearly $500 million in its Kennecott operation near Salt Lake City to strengthen its supply of copper in the United States with additional underground development.

“We are investing to build a world class underground mine at Kennecott and strengthen our processing facilities to meet the growing demand for copper in the United States, a key material for domestic manufacturing and the energy transition,” said Clayton Walker, Rio Tinto Copper’s chief operating officer.

The new investment of $498 million has been approved for underground development and infrastructure for an area known as North Rim Skarn.

Rio Tinto stated that production at North Rim Skarn is expected to begin in 2024 and ramp up over two years, to deliver around 250,000 metric tons of additional mined copper over the next 10 years alongside open pit operations.

This is the second underground project Rio Tinto has approved. In September 2022, the company approved development capital totaling $55 million to start underground mining in an area known as the Lower Commercial Skarn, and that mine is already in production.

The company reported that production started in February of this year, and that mine is expected to deliver roughly 30,000 metric tons of copper during the next three years.

The Australian-based Rio Tinto stated that the two investments in underground mines at Kennecott will support Kennecott in building a world-class underground mine that will leverage battery electric vehicle technology, following a successful trial last year.

Rio Tinto also reported that there is a $300 million rebuild under way at the Kennecott smelter. This rebuild that began in May is the largest in Kennecott’s history.

In addition, $120 million is being invested to upgrade the refinery tank house structure and update Kennecott’s molybdenum flotation circuit with a state-of-the-art, fully automated system, according to the June 20 announcement.

Additionally, Rio Tinto said that studies to inform decisions on the next phases of expanding underground production continue in parallel with work that is being advanced to extend open pit mining at Kennecott beyond 2023.

Kennecott’s Bingham Canyon open pit mine was founded in 1903.