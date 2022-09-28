Rio Tinto Kennecott to start underground mining

Rio Tinto has approved a $55 million investment in development capital to start underground mining for the first time in more than a century and expand production at the Kennecott copper operations just outside Salt Lake City.

Rio Tinto Kennecott marked the funding announcement with a Sept. 27 event at the operations, also known as the Brigham Canyon Mine, including a demonstration of a Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions battery electric haul truck and a loader. Sandvik vehicles are on an operational trial at the mine.

“This investment will allow us to quickly bring additional volumes of high-quality copper to the market and build our knowledge and capabilities as we evaluate larger scale underground mining at Kennecott,” said Rio Tinto’s copper chief executive, Bold Baatar.

“We are progressing a range of options for a significant resource that is yet to be developed at Kennecott, which could extend our supply of copper and other critical materials needed for electric vehicles and renewable power technologies,” he said.

Baatar said the trial of underground battery vehicles “is an exciting step in our work to create a safer workplace for our employees, increase productive of the mine and reduce emissions from our operations. We look forward to seeing their potential for deployment.”

Underground mining will initially focus on an area known as the Lower Commercial Skarn, which will deliver 30,000 metric tons of additional high-quality mined copper through the period to 2027, alongside open pit operations, according to Rio Tinto Kennecott.

The company expects to produce the first ore in early 2023, with full production in the second half of the year. The ore will be processed at Kennecott, which has one of only two operating copper smelters in the United States.

The Lower Commercial Skarn has a mineral resource of 7.5 million metric tons at 1.9% copper, 0.84 grams per ton of gold (nearly 0.03 ounces per ton), 11.26 grams per ton of silver (0.397 ounces per ton) and 0.015% molybdenum identified based on drilling and a probable ore reserve of 1.7 million metric tons at 1.9% copper, 0.71 grams per ton (0.025 ounces per ton), 10.97 grams per ton of silver ounces (0.355 ounces per ton) and 0.044% molybdenum, Rio Tinto reported.

Rio Tinto Kennecott stated that existing underground structure is being extended to enable early access to the next underground resource and to undertake characterization studies, and a feasibility study on the next phase of underground production is expected to be completed in 2023.

The company reported that this will be one of several potential mining stages currently being investigated, and feasibility studies are also being processed to extend open pit mining behind 2023.

Rio Tinto Kennecott also reported guests at the Sept. 27 event included Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson; Joe Thomas, assistant director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality; Brian Huff, vice president of technology and product line for Sandvik; Nate Foster, interim managing director of Rio Tinto Kennecott; and Saskia Duyvesteyn, chief adviser of research and development for Rio Tinto Kennecott.

The Kennecott Copper Mine has been in operation since 1903 and the open pit is the deepest in the world. According to the website, there were 2,104 employees at the mine in 2021, and the mine is so large it can be seen from space.

Rio Tinto Kennecott is part of the Rio Tinto Group, a British-Australian multinational corporation.