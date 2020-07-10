Robertson Project continues to advance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) - Coral Gold Resources Ltd. reports that Nevada Gold Mines continues to advance the Robertson Project in Nevada’s Cortez region where Coral retains a net smelter returns royalty.

Nevada Gold Mines recently delivered its summary of work completed in Q1 2020 at Robertson. In terms of drilling activities at Robertson, NGM reported that 2,026 meters of geotechnical and metallurgical drilling was completed during the quarter, as well as 821 meters of resource drilling.

NGM is also progressing the evaluation and other pre-development activities at Robertson including updating the geological models based on Q1 2020 drill data, continuing ongoing baseline study work, such as waste/ore characterization work and biological baseline work. In addition, NGM has confirmed that the Robertson pre-feasibility study process remains in-progress.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. said in a March statement that Barrick Gold Corp., which operates NGM and owns 61.5 percent of the company, recently disclosed an inferred mineral resource at the Robertson Project in their 2019 fourth quarter report. While the details of the new resource estimate have not yet been made public, they indicate the Robertson property is now considered part of the mineral resource base for the Cortez Mine complex.