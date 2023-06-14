RUTH, Nevada – KGHM’s Robinson copper and gold operation is developing a solar farm and is adding years to the life of the 120-year-old mine following an exploration summit that looked at “how to take us through the next decade,” Robinson General Manager Amanda Hilton said.

“Now, we’re well into the 2030s,” she said.

The assurance that the mine can continue at least that long means new and advanced equipment, extended employment for the 605 people working at Robinson, and continued support for Ely, which is seven miles east of the mine, while the little town of Ruth is nearly at the mine’s entrance.

Darek Huebner, the senior mine manager, said Robinson is getting or recently acquired “a host of mining gear” as it looks to the extended future. “It’s really an exciting time here.”

Robinson commissioned a Caterpillar 7495 electric shovel this year and has ordered five new 240-ton Komatsu haul trucks coming this year and six next year, and has one autonomous drill rig for blasting operating now and will commission two more autonomous drill rigs this summer. Robinson also has a new loader and a new dozer.

The new shovel that loads 82-90 tons per pass replaced a couple of Hitachi hydraulic shovels, said Hilton. She added that Robinson currently has 38 haul trucks, and a portion of the new fleet will be replacement trucks.

The new equipment is a “significant investment in the future” of the mine, she said. “Robinson is considered one of KGHM’s core assets.”

KGHM’s solar investment at Robinson is for a facility on 15 acres of one of the waste rock dumps to provide a portion of the power used in operations, and construction on that project will start this summer. There will be 4,446 solar panels producing 3 megawatts of electricity.

“I really like that this facility is on previously disturbed land,” Hilton said.

She said the solar site will have battery storage to provide electricity to the mine without Robinson needing to share that power on the energy grid, although Robinson is working with Mt. Wheeler Power. The solar project will provide about 10% of the mine’s power consumption.

The solar production will help reduce the mine’s carbon footprint and will help meet KGHM’s goals for carbon reduction, Hilton said.

“A lot of stakeholders are very excited about this,” she said during a mine tour, also stating that the parent, Poland-based KGHM, has specific goals for reducing the carbon footprint.

Another investment in the future for Robinson and in Ely is a $500,000 contribution for a new learning center for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. Robinson’s donation was seed money, but there have been donations from “a lot of community entities,” she said.

The center to be located at the old Murray School will provide childcare, and plans call for it to open by the end of this year.

“This will be the only year-round licensed facility in the community, and I believe it will be transformational,” Hilton said, explaining that she believes the center will open new opportunities for people in White Pine County to work at the mine or other businesses within the community.

The new childcare center also may help with recruiting employees who would need to relocate to White Pine County. She said the most difficult positions to fill are for electricians and skilled mechanics. A lot of employees are long-term, however, and a quarter of them have more than 15 years of employment at Robinson.

The copper mine has recently adopted more benefits to entice and keep employees, and Hilton said one of those is paid parental leave for mothers and fathers. Already, five employees have taken advantage of the program that started in January.

Robinson also is offering sabbaticals to salaried employees after four years of employment. They can take four weeks after four years, five weeks after eight years, and max out at eight weeks to “to give employees time to disengage, rest up and pursue hobbies,” Hilton said.

As an example, she said one employee is planning to volunteer for rescue work at disaster sites during his sabbatical.

All employees are eligible for another perk – up to 12 hours per year of pay to volunteer in the community, except not for religious or political events.

“We want our employees involved in the community,” Hilton said. “It’s a great mine because of the people we have here.”

The biggest challenge is housing, or the “number of doors,” as she puts it.

Pete Quintana, the process manager for Robinson, said he has been at the mine since 2015 and up until three months ago lived in the historic town of Ruth near the mine and enjoyed the five-minute drive to work. Robinson still owns homes in Ruth built about 10 to 15 years ago and rents them to employees.

In addition to employee recruitment challenges, Robinson has been dealing with volatile costs and fuel supply issues, Hilton said.

Robinson production

Robinson produced more than 103 million payable pounds of copper and 40,000 ounces of gold in 2022. The concentrate of copper and gold is trucked to Wendover, Utah, where Robinson has a facility to load the concentrate onto train cars.

“Most of our shipment goes to the Port of Vancouver in Washington, and some is shipped to intercontinental smelters,” Hilton said.

Robinson contracts with AGL Trucking to haul the concentrate to Wendover. On average there are 20 trucks a day leaving the mine.

“We’re very optimistic about the copper price and the demand for copper,” Hilton said.

The molybdenum is produced intermittently and is put into super sacks. Quintana said those sacks hold 3,000 pounds of molybdenum, which is trucked to a customer in Pennsylvania. The price is up, at around $40 a pound.

Ore is being mined from the Ruth Pit, but later mining will move back to the Liberty Pit and the Tripp-Veteran Pit. Huebner said the extension of the three pits will increase the mine life.

Quintana said there have been a lot of improvements at the mill for processing the ore, although there has been “difficult-to-treat” ore coming through since last August.

Operators in the control room oversee the automated system that uses a flotation process, and Hilton said there is “a lot more automation in place now than a decade ago.” There are 36 employees in the processing group, in addition to 25 mechanics for the concentrator.

The laboratory is part of the processing department, and the employees assay ore, do sample preparations and run special tests. Felicia Faris, the lead trainer in the lab, said samples start in the prep room and go through a drying oven.

There also is a wet lab that she described as “acid digestion of samples” that breaks down the samples to liquid form, and there is the fire assay room and an atomic absorption machine for analyzing copper, iron, zinc, molybdenum, and showing how much usable gold and silver is in the ore.

Reclaimed water from the tailings storage facility on site is used in processing at the mill, and the current permit for the facility continues for another six years, Quintana said. Robinson is already working toward a new permit, he said.

Hilton said another solar farm may be constructed on the tailings facility after its life ends.

Robinson is currently dewatering thousands of gallons per minute to keep the pits dry, but most of that water goes to the mill. Robinson also has a discharge permit for Gleason Creek that flows to Ely. Hilton said the discharged water meets drinking water standards.

Mining history

Underground mining began in the Ruth Pit in 1900, and Robinson miners continue to uncover remnants of those early mining days as they remove ore from the open pit. Recently, an old underground site with rail ties appeared in mid-April.

Sometimes “we catch them in the crusher,” Quintana said of the old mining relics, like railroad ties, old nuts and bolts, and clamps.

Hilton said when “we hit old workings, we know the grade is good,” because the old-time miners were good at spotting deposits.

Huebner, who started at Robinson in January, coming from Nevada Gold Mines operations, said he is impressed with the longevity of the mine. “It’s history.”

As a side note, author Stephen King wrote the book “Desperation” that features the old shaft at the Ruth Mine. The book was published in 1996.

Over the years, Robinson has operated under different owners, including Kennecott Copper, which bought Robinson in 1958 and operated it until 1978 when low copper prices led to mine closure. Small gold mining operations were on site from 1978 to 1991, and Magma Copper bought Robinson in 1990. BHP bought out Magma in 1996 and operated the mine until 1999, when low prices led to another shutdown.

Quadra Resources bought the mine in 2004 from BHP, and KGHM acquired Robinson in 2012 from Quadra, but Hilton has been at Robinson since 2004, starting in accounting and later beginning on a career-development path that led to “lots of finance roles” and to leading the mine maintenance department.

She became general manager in 2017, holding a job that for years was held only by men. She is now general manager for all the company’s U.S. operations, including in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

“It’s important to be a role model and help our industry progress,” said Hilton, who is past chairman of the Nevada Mining Association and was featured in a Mining Hall of Fame exhibit in Colorado last year on women in the mining industry.

Robinson’s safety manager, Bob Dechant, is proud of the mine’s safety record, with more than 2.3 million workforce hours without a lost-time accident, and he said there is a health and safety committee made up of employees nominated by their peers.

There also are 38 employees on the mine rescue team, including trained emergency medical technicians, and Dechant said the 25 to 35 embedded contractors, such as those with Caterpillar and Komatsu, are part of the safety effort.

“Any safety problems they have, we own as well,” he said.

Robinson has won the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award and is preparing an application for another award. The submission will be of the recent reclamation work on D Pad, a historical gold heap leaching facility.

The reclamation awards committee consists of representatives from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Nevada Division of Minerals.

Hilton said Robinson has responsibility for the “sins of the past” on the property where mining has been occurring for more than a century. Current operations don’t require leach pads, but Alta Gold leached for gold at Robinson, and old waste dumps weren’t reclaimed.

“We want our property to be a model for environmental stewardship,” Hilton said.

Huebner said Robinson does some backfilling of the open pits.

The mine is on roughly 10,000 acres, with 80% of the land package private and 20% public. ￼