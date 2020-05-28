Robinson Mine plans expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELY – An environmental analysis is being prepared for an expansion at the Robinson Copper Mine that would extend mining to 2028.

The mine is on private and public lands about seven miles west of Ely.

The amendment would authorize KGHM Robinson to resume mining in the Liberty Pit, construct the new King Waste Rock Dump south of the Liberty and Ruth Pits, and expand storage capacity at the Giroux Wash Tailings Storage Facility.

The environmental study will analyze an alternative to resume waste rock placement on the North Tripp Waste Rock Dump, requiring North Tripp Waste Rock Dump expansion.

The proposed activities would result in a total increase of approximately 1,227 acres of surface disturbance within the Project Area Boundary for a new end of mine life total surface disturbance of 10,115 acres.

The EIS will also analyze reclassification of the Visual Resource Management system at Robinson Mine “to allow for significant modifications in the character of the landscape,” according to the BLM.