Robinson receives award for legacy reclamation

KGHM’s Robinson Mine in White Pine County continues to reclaim legacy sites at the historic copper operation, and state and federal agencies have recognized the mine for one of its reclamation projects.
Robinson General Manager Samantha Hilton said that the “Robinson team is very, very committed to clean up those issues.”
Fredrick Partey, manager of environmental resources for Robinson, said in accepting the award that he is proud of Robinson and the commitment to reclaiming legacy issues, and he said in a later phone interview that Robinson is working on the historic Keystone waste rock dump.
“We’re reclaiming that right now,” he said.
The Keystone dump is right next to the town of Ruth, and an environmental assessment approved by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in 2018 included approval for over-dumping of waste rock that doesn’t generate acid to encapsulate the old material.
Robinson has more reclamation projects “in the pipeline,” Partey said.
He said Robinson also is looking at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management completing an environmental impact statement on the mine’s plans to expand in 2021. The expansion would extend mining to 2028 at Robinson, which employs roughly 600 people.
Robinson and Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Mason Exploration Project in Lyon County received 2020 Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards in a joint presentation by the Nevada Division of Minerals, BLM, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Forest Service and the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
“One of the key things about the awards is they require unanimous approval,” Michael Visher, administrator of the Nevada Division of Minerals and awards committee chairman, said in a virtual announcement from Carson City.
The Robinson Mine’s legacy reclamation award was for its Lane City Waste Rock Facility that was started in the 1950s prior to Nevada reclamation regulations and was in use until 1978. The site was identified as a potential source of contamination to groundwater and a nearby creek, according to details on the award winners.
The award category was legacy waste rock remediation.
The work involved regrading slopes, covering the slopes with limestone followed by seeding, construction of a stormwater water pond and rip-raps to drain sediment away from the creek. The limestone was added to cut the potential for acid generation.
Visher said the project “looks really nice” and is an “excellent example of a mine operation’s commitment” to reclamation. He said any Robinson visitors can see the reclamation along U.S. Highway 50. The mine is near Ely.
Brian Amme, deputy director of minerals for the BLM and on the nomination review team, said he drove by the Robinson site, and “the work done there is awesome.”
According to a history of Robinson on KGHM’s website, the beginnings of the mine can be traced back to 1867, and the first mining focused on gold and silver. However, in 1872, significant copper deposits were discovered, and underground copper mining in the vicinity of today’s Ruth Pit began in the early 1900s.
Surface mining began at today’s Liberty Pit in 1906. The mine has been in operation since that time, except for closures for low copper prices. Current open-pit operations started in 2004, after a shutdown in 1999. The mine produces gold and molybendum, as well as copper.
Normally, the agencies involved in awarding reclamation honors tour all the nominated sites, but this year COVID-19 restrictions prevented a tour, Visher said.
He said the Mason Exploration Project has been under way more than 10 years, and there has been continued concurrent reclamation that kept the project well below its permitted 50-acre disturbance. The copper exploration project operator has kept track of the work with before and after reclamation photos and maps.
“If you have a hard time finding a site, you know they did a good job,” Visher said.
Matt Donaldson of NDEP said the level of work at the Mason project is more than required in one of the more “challenging areas of the state” for reclamation. “You’ve nailed it,” he told Matthew Cunningham, exploration manager of the Mason Exploration Project.
Cunningham said in the awards presentation that “if you reclaim quickly, it is much easier today.” He also said that while the project is in the vicinity of the old Anaconda Mine, there is no association with that site. The Mason site is west of Yerington.
According to a flyer about the reclamation awards, inspectors from the Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation and the BLM’s Carson City office conducted a site visit to the Mason project in response to a bond release request that resulted in a bond release for 10.2 acres, or 42% of the surface disturbance.
Reclamation included earthwork on exploration roads and drill pads and successful re-vegetation, and the award was for concurrent exploration reclamation.
Toronto-based Hudbay acquired the Mason project in 2018, and its website describes Mason as one of the largest undeveloped copper resources in the Americas.
This is the 29th year for the mine reclamation awards, and Visher encouraged companies to send nominations for next year by the July 2, 2021, deadline. Only three projects were nominated this year.
The division’s email for submissions is ndom@minerals.nv.gov. Mailed nominations can be sent to: ATTN: Reclamation Awards, Nevada Division of Minerals, 400 West King St. No. 106, Carson City, NV 89703.
In addition to nominations for outstanding reclamation, nominations can be for innovation to protect air and water quality, cultural preservation, offsite mitigation projects and wildlife habitat enhancement.
Visher said in a news release on Sept. 28 that in showcasing the work of the reclamation honorees, “we hope to draw attention to the continued efforts by Nevada’s Mining industry to lead the nation in successful reclamation, community partnerships and environmental protection practices.”
The Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards program started in 1991.
