Robinson receives award for legacy reclamation

“One of the key things about the awards is they require unanimous approval,” Michael Visher, administrator of the Nevada Division of Minerals and awards committee chairman, said in a virtual announcement from Carson City.

The Robinson Mine’s legacy reclamation award was for its Lane City Waste Rock Facility that was started in the 1950s prior to Nevada reclamation regulations and was in use until 1978. The site was identified as a potential source of contamination to groundwater and a nearby creek, according to details on the award winners.

The award category was legacy waste rock remediation.

The work involved regrading slopes, covering the slopes with limestone followed by seeding, construction of a stormwater water pond and rip-raps to drain sediment away from the creek. The limestone was added to cut the potential for acid generation.

Visher said the project “looks really nice” and is an “excellent example of a mine operation’s commitment” to reclamation. He said any Robinson visitors can see the reclamation along U.S. Highway 50. The mine is near Ely.

Brian Amme, deputy director of minerals for the BLM and on the nomination review team, said he drove by the Robinson site, and “the work done there is awesome.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}