Rochester adding mine life with big expansion

Coeur Mining’s expansion project at the Rochester silver and gold mine in Pershing County will add years of mine life to Rochester, where mining began in 1986.

“We’re just really excited that this project is making it possible to extend operations for another 13 years,” said Tim Dimock, Rochester’s assistant general manager. “Without the expansion, mine life will be limited.”

And that 13 years could be extended with exploration that continues at the Rochester pit and at nearby exploration projects, he said.

Dimock said Rochester is a “very busy place” as work proceeds on the expansion project called POA 11, which stands for Plan of Operations 11, with more than 500 contractors on site, in addition to the 330 employees mining and processing ore while construction is ongoing.

Coeur expects to commission the new project in 2023.

“They have been working on the new facility since 2020, and the work picked up last year and is heavy this year,” he said, reporting that rising commodity prices, supply chain problems and longer delivery times have had an impact on the project.

Coeur’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, stated in the first-quarter earnings report that the company “is pleased to report that the pace of development activity at our Rochester POA 11 expansion project continues to accelerate, and nearly 80% of the construction budget has been committed.”

The 80% is $477 million of the estimated $597 million cost of the expansion project.

The expansion will include a new facility that includes a new primary crusher, two secondary crushers and two high-pressure grinding rolls that will make it possible to double production of gold and silver. Rochester produced 3.2 million ounces of silver and 27,051 ounces of gold in 2021.

Rochester produced 655,000 ounces of silver and 6,066 ounces of gold in the first quarter of this year, according to Coeur’s earnings report, down from 744,000 silver ounces and 6,904 gold ounces in the first quarter of 2021.

The company stated that the lower production was largely due to lower placement rates on the leach pad in the prior quarter.

Coeur estimates that Rochester will produce between 3 million and 4 million ounces of silver and 35,000 to 43,000 ounces of gold in 2022.

Dimock said Rochester now crushes 36,000 tons of ore to leach pads but plans to crush and place 87,000 tons on leach pads when the expansion is completed.

The new facility also will include a new leach pad and a new Merrill Crowe processing plant at the expansion site in Limerick Canyon that is “on the other side of the ridge, due north of the Rochester pit,” Dimock said, reporting that the leach pad now has been lined and has the over-liner of coarse material.

“We will start loading late this year or early in 2023,” he said.

SNC Lavalin is the engineering, procurement and construction manager for the POA 11 expansion project, and TIC-The Construction Company is providing the structural, mechanical, piping and electrical instrumentation work.

Placement of ore on the new pad will begin before the new crusher and grinding facility are commissioned, with the ore coming from the Rochester Pit that has been mined for more than 30 years.

Dimock said that currently Rochester handles roughly 100,000 tons a day, with 64,000 coming from the mine and 36,000 rehandled from the crusher load-out to the leach pad.

“Rochester has a very low strip ratio right now as nearly 90% of the material being mined is ore,” he said, adding that in addition to mining 36,000 tons a day that is directly going to the crusher, Rochester mines 12,000 tons per day that goes directly to the heap leach pad as run-of-mine ore and 9,000 tons a day goes to stockpiles for “later processing at the new Limerick Canyon Crusher, and only 7ktpd of material is currently shipped to the waste rock storage facility.”

When the new facility is in use, all ore will be crushed, and there will be no run-of-mine leaching, Dimock said.

Meanwhile, Rochester crews are mining in the pit and using the current crusher facility. The ore is processed at the older Merrill Crowe plant, which Dimock said will stay in operation to process ore from the in-use leach pads after the new facility is ready. Rochester pours large dore’ bars that are mainly silver.

Coeur also reported in its first-quarter earnings report that the company plans to install pre-screens on the existing crusher corridor aimed at mitigating the impact of fine ore material and improving recoveries. The installation, however, may impact Rochester’s ability to crush material for up to 30 days during the current quarter.

The company said that the experience and knowledge gained from utilizing the pre-screens is expected to be applied to new screening technology being integrated into the new crusher system flowsheet for the expansion project.

Rochester does concurrent reclamation on the leach pads, and one pad has been fully reclaimed and closed on the 17,044-acre mine site.

The current mining fleet includes 11 Komatsu haul trucks that are 150-ton, and Coeur has just started purchasing 200-ton Caterpillar haul trucks for the expansion. Dimock said there are four on site and three more coming yet this year.

“We have to order now to be sure they are here for the middle of next year,” he said. “We ordered a fleet of light vehicles, and they still haven’t arrived, so we had to go to the used market.”

Rochester also purchased a large Caterpillar front-end loader and has two hydraulic shovels, a Hitachi and a Komatsu.

Dimock said the mine is dealing with higher commodity prices, especially for diesel, cyanide and power, but higher gold and silver prices are helping offset the higher costs.

Along with continued mining at the Rochester open pit, there are plans to mine again at the adjacent Nevada Packard deposit, and Coeur is looking at mining potential at the Lincoln Hill exploration project. That mining could start in five or six years, Dimock said.

Coeur acquired the Lincoln Hill, Gold Ridge and Wilco exploration projects in November 2018. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Winnemucca office issued a record of decision in March approving advanced exploration at Lincoln Hill for baseline data collection to assess mineral development within an 8,457-acre boundary.

The expansion increased traffic on the road leading to Rochester, but Dimock said Rochester employees travel by My Ride to Work buses from Lovelock and Winnemucca to the mine site.

The Rochester Mine also is involved in a skilled trades program, launched in 2021.

In Coeur’s environmental, social and governance practices and responsible mining operations report for 2021 released in late April of this year, a section states that the purpose of the program is to create a pipeline of students in diesel, electrical and millwrights to gain experience in the field who hopefully get hired by Coeur full-time once they graduate.

“Five students enrolled in a trade or vocational school joined our Rochester team to gain real-life, on-the-job training. The students were mentored by experienced leaders in the electrical, mobile and fixed maintenance areas of the mine,” the report says.

“The internships provided hands-on training in the areas of interest of each student while supporting the needs of the business. Students were also given the option to continue their internship from the summer-long program to weekend shifts throughout the school year,” the report states.

The report also says that “the program has proven so successful it will be launched at our Kensington mine in Alaska this summer as well.”

On the topic of Covid-19, Dimock said Rochester “did a good job of managing it,” and Coeur received recognition for its efforts during the pandemic, including at Rochester.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recognized Coeur for its cross-functional, technology-based Covid-19 response plan by granting the company the 2021 Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovations Award. ￼

