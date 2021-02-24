Rochester becoming key Coeur asset

Coeur Mining Inc. announced adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of $19.1 million, or 8 cents per share, and net income from continuing operations of $11.9 million, or 5 cents per share. The company also reported the expansion project at the Rochester Mine in Nevada is expected to reposition the mine as a cornerstone asset.

The adjusted net income for the quarter ending Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $3.3 million in the 2019 quarter, and the net income compared with a loss of $270.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Net revenue was up at $228.3 million, compared with $195 million in the 2019 quarter.

For the full year, adjusted net income totaled $59 million, for the year compared with a loss of $54.6 million in 2019, and net income for the year was $25.6 million, compared with a loss of $346.9 million for 2019.

Coeur’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell Krebs, said the company “generated $49.4 million of free cash flow during 2020 due to a combination of higher gold and silver prices and strong operational performances at our Palmarejo, Wharf and Kensington mines.”