Rochester becoming key Coeur asset

Coeur Mining Inc. announced adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of $19.1 million, or 8 cents per share, and net income from continuing operations of $11.9 million, or 5 cents per share. The company also reported the expansion project at the Rochester Mine in Nevada is expected to reposition the mine as a cornerstone asset.
The adjusted net income for the quarter ending Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $3.3 million in the 2019 quarter, and the net income compared with a loss of $270.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Net revenue was up at $228.3 million, compared with $195 million in the 2019 quarter.
For the full year, adjusted net income totaled $59 million, for the year compared with a loss of $54.6 million in 2019, and net income for the year was $25.6 million, compared with a loss of $346.9 million for 2019.
Coeur’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell Krebs, said the company “generated $49.4 million of free cash flow during 2020 due to a combination of higher gold and silver prices and strong operational performances at our Palmarejo, Wharf and Kensington mines.”
He said Chicago-based Coeur “also kicked off a major expansion of our Rochester Mine in Nevada, which we expect to be largely completed by late next year and reposition the operation as a strong, consistent and long-term source of cash flow.”
Coeur issued an updated technical report on the Rochester expansion in mid-December, showing that the 18-year, reserve-based mine life extends Rochester’s production profile through 2038 with opportunities for extension with continued drilling.
The project at Rochester in Pershing County includes construction of a new leach pad, a crushing facility equipped with two high-pressure grinding roll units, a Merrill-Crowe process plant and related infrastructure.
Rochester’s planned increase in annual crusher throughput from roughly 14 million tons to more than 28 million tons is expected to push annual silver and gold production to more than 8 million ounces of silver and 80,000 gold ounces for the initial 10 years following the expansion, according to Coeur’s earnings announcement.
Rochester produced a little more than 1 million ounces of silver and 6,462 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 848,000 ounces of silver and 10,634 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year 2020, Rochester produced nearly 3.18 million silver ounces and 27,147 gold ounces, down 3.76 million silver ounces and 35,400 gold ounces in 2019.
Companywide, Coeur produced 96,377 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, up from 94,716 gold ounces produced in the 2019 quarter, and the company produced 355,678 ounces of gold for all of 2020, down from 359,418 gold ounces in 2019.
Silver production totaled 2.8 million ounces in the 2020 quarter, down from 3.1 million ounces in the 2019 quarter, while silver production for the year totaled 9.7 million ounces, down from 11.7 million ounces in 2019.
The average realized gold price for the fourth quarter was $1,663 per ounce and the average silver price was $24.21 per ounce, compared with a gold price of $1,342 per ounce in the 2019 quarter and a silver price of $16.99 per ounce.
Coeur also stated that operating costs related to COVID-19 mitigation and response efforts totaled $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the full-year COVID-19 costs totaled $4 million.
“I’m extremely proud of how our team responded to the unforeseen challenges in 2020. Their tireless efforts and collaboration helped protect the health and safety of our workforce, their families and the communities where we operate, while also minimizing disruptions to our business,” Krebs said.
“Our strong culture allowed us to effectively navigate COVID-19 while also achieving several important objectives during the year,” he said.
Coeur’s earnings report additionally states that it completed the largest exploration program in its history during 2020, increasing its investment by 68% to $50.6 million and drilling roughly 783,200 feet. Proven and probable reserves of gold rose 22% and silver reserves, 42%.
Year-end 2020 proven and probable reserves totaled 3.1 million ounces of gold, 259.5 million ounces of silver, 296.1 million pounds of zinc and 193.2 million pounds of lead, according to Coeur
The company stated that gold and silver reserve increases in 2020 were largely driven by the replacement of depletion and successful conversions at both Rochester and Palmarejo in Mexico.
One of the exploration programs is near Beatty, Nevada. Coeur reported it started this year with four drill rigs, and all four rigs are expected to remain active during the year, conducting metallurgical core drilling and resource expansion drilling in and around four resource areas at the Crown Project.
Coeur increased its gold price assumption for year-end 2020 reserves from $1,350 per ounce to $1,400 per ounce.
“Notably, 2020 represents the largest level of total reserves in Coeur’s history. We plan to increase our exploration investment again this year with goals of further extending our mine lives, generating more new discoveries and driving higher returns on invested capital in coming years,” Krebs said.
“We believe our strategy of safely and responsibly discovering, developing and operating a balanced portfolio of North American-based precious metals assets will create long-term value for our stockholders,” he said.