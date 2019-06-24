ELKO – Comments on Halliburton Energy Services’ proposed Rossi Barite Mine Expansion Project in Elko County are due July 14.
If approved, the expansion is projected to employ up to an estimated 433 people and would extend the mine life for an additional eight years.
The Bureau of Land Management’s preferred alternative includes surface disturbance to approximately 2,063 acres of public and private land, with 1,167 acres of new land disturbance.
The Rossi Mine is located on the northern end of the Carlin Trend in Elko County, approximately 25 miles north of the community of Dunphy and 28 miles northwest of Carlin. The mine produces barite ore that is refined into a final product (e.g. drilling additives or mud) used for drilling oil and gas, water wells, and other mineral exploration.
The proposed action includes expansion of the existing project boundary and existing open pits, development of new open pits, expansion of the existing waste rock disposal facilities, construction of new waste rock disposal facilities, expansion or modification of ancillary facilities, expansion and development of new roads, re-alignment of segments of the Boulder Valley Road and Antelope-Boulder Connector Road, installation of new power distribution lines, the continuation of surface exploration, and reclamation activities.
The Final EIS is in abbreviated format that builds upon content in the earlier Draft EIS; therefore, readers should refer to the Draft EIS in conjunction with the Final EIS. Copies of the Final EIS are available at the BLM Elko District Office, located at 3900 East Idaho St. Elko Nevada 89801, and online at the BLM’s eplanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xnRCr.
Questions concerning this project should be addressed to Janice Stadelman at the above address, email at jstadelm@blm.gov or by phone at 775-753-0346.
