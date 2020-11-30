Round Mountain fatality involved bulldozer

A preliminary report from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration states that a 58-year-old man was operating a bulldozer when he was killed at the Round Mountain Mine in November.
MSHA wrote that Robert Larson was pushing blasted rock from a bench down to a front-end loader, and as his bulldozer backed up the slope in the open pit, it veered to the right and over the edge of the highwall.
“The bulldozer rolled approximately 308 feet downhill and came to rest on its side,” the report states.
The accident happened at 5:11 a.m. on Nov. 8, and the MSHA report lists time of death as noon. The Round Mountain Mine Rescue Team was dispatched to the accident, according to Kinross Round Mountain.
Larson was an experienced operator with 41 years in mining, 21 of those at Round Mountain, which is operated by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp., and 17 years of experience in the job of bulldozer operator, the report states.
Neil Jensen, vice president and general manager at Round Mountain, said in the statement that the rescue team had responded “swiftly and prudently,” and he thanked the team. He also said then that Round Mountain would be working closely with employees to provide support.
Kinross Round Mountain also said in a statement after the accident that the company would work closely with MSHA and the Nye County Sheriff’s Department.
MSHA will have a full report after completion of its investigation.
Round Mountain is an open-pit gold mine that employs 864 people. There were 183 employees working at the time, the MSHA report states.
Larson’s death was the first fatality at a Nevada mine in two years. There were two in 2018, at the Pete Bajo underground mine north of Carlin and the Lee Smith underground mine north of Elko.
