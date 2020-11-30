Round Mountain fatality involved bulldozer

A preliminary report from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration states that a 58-year-old man was operating a bulldozer when he was killed at the Round Mountain Mine in November.

MSHA wrote that Robert Larson was pushing blasted rock from a bench down to a front-end loader, and as his bulldozer backed up the slope in the open pit, it veered to the right and over the edge of the highwall.

“The bulldozer rolled approximately 308 feet downhill and came to rest on its side,” the report states.

The accident happened at 5:11 a.m. on Nov. 8, and the MSHA report lists time of death as noon. The Round Mountain Mine Rescue Team was dispatched to the accident, according to Kinross Round Mountain.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Larson was an experienced operator with 41 years in mining, 21 of those at Round Mountain, which is operated by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp., and 17 years of experience in the job of bulldozer operator, the report states.

Neil Jensen, vice president and general manager at Round Mountain, said in the statement that the rescue team had responded “swiftly and prudently,” and he thanked the team. He also said then that Round Mountain would be working closely with employees to provide support.