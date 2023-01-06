Royal Gold adds new royalties at Cortez

DENVER – Royal Gold Inc. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary RG Royalties LLC has acquired two portions of a gross smelter return royalty covering a large area of the Cortez Complex owned by Nevada Gold Mines and all the Fourmile development project owned by Barrick Gold Corp.

Royal Gold, which has long had royalty revenue from Cortez operations, purchased the new royalties for $204.1 million from successors in interest to Idaho Mining Corp.

“With this transaction, we have further consolidated our royalty position at the world-class Cortez Complex,” said Bill Heissenbuttel, president and chief executive officer of Royal Gold. “Cortez is a cornerstone asset for Royal Gold and this acquisition increases and expands our interest at one of the world’s most prolific gold mines, which is operated by two of the leading companies in the gold business.”

Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture of Barrick, which owns 61.5% and is the operator, and Newmont Corp., which holds 38.5%. Barrick has said it could fold Fourmile into NGM should it become a producing mine but currently holds 100% of the project. Fourmile is near the new Goldrush underground mine that is awaiting final permitting.

“We have consistently worked to enhance and extend the average life of the Royal Gold portfolio, and this transaction again demonstrates our successful execution of this long-term strategy,” Heissenbuttel said in the Jan. 5 announcement.

The Idaho Royalty covers a large area of Cortez, including the gold-producing Crossroads, Pipeline and Cortez Hills mines, Goldrush and the Fourmile and Robertson development projects and several exploration targets, Royal Gold reported, stating that it expects revenue from Cortez for decades to come.

The Idaho Royalty revenue is currently generating royalty revenue from an area of roughly 630 square miles, Royal Gold said, and all revenue from Dec. 1, 2022, onward from that royalty goes to Royal Gold. The company expects the new royalty to contribute 4,000 gold ounces to Royal Gold’s account in 2023, increasing to more than 5,000 ounces in 2028.

“The royalty covers areas similar to those covered by the Rio Tinto royalty that we acquired in August 2022, with the important difference that the Idaho Royalty includes the existing Robertson deposits,” the CEO said.

The Cortez Complex has been in operation since 1969 and has produced roughly 27 million ounces of gold to date, Royal Gold stated, reporting that as a principal royalty property for the company it has provided more than $400 million over 27 years from 1995 through Sept. 30, 2022, for Royal Gold coffers.

Royal Gold reported that it has been involved at Cortez since 1987 and was a founding partner in the original Cortez Joint Venture. Several members of the company’s senior management and board of directors worked with NGM predecessor companies at Cortez, including Place Dome Inc. and Barrick, and have first-hand operating and project development experience.

“We recognize that our royalty covered of the Cortez Complex has grown to become more complicated, so as part of this announcement we are introducing a simplified approach to describing our multiple royalty interests across the Cortez Complex,” Heissenbuttel said. “This simplification should highlight our exposure to Cortez and align out disclosure with that of NGM.”

The company has divided its royalty interests at Cortez into two zones – the Legacy Zone and the Cortez Complex Zone. The Legacy Zone is Royal Gold’s largest royalty exposure at Cortez, representing an equivalent 9.4% gross smelter royalty over the Pipeline and Crossroads deposits.

The Cortez Complex Zone includes an equivalent 1.6% GSR over Cortez Hills, Cortez open pits, Fourmile and Goldrush, and a 2.2% GSR royalty rate over the Goldrush SE deposit and a 0.45% GSR royalty rate over the Robertson deposit, according to the announcement.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company that owns interests on 186 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 20 development-stage projects.