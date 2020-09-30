Royal Gold announces sale of ownership Interest in Peak Gold Project

DENVER-- Royal Gold Inc. has entered into an agreement to sell its ownership interest in the Peak Gold Project in Tok, Alaska, and its common share position in Contango Ore, Inc. for total cash consideration of $61.3 million and increased royalty interests, according to a company statement Wednesday.
According to the company, conditions precedent to closing have been satisfied and the transactions are expected to close on or before October 1, 2020.
Royal Gold has agreed to complete two transactions with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corporation for the following cash consideration:
$49.2 million in return for the sale of its 40 percent membership interest in Peak Gold, LLC, the owner of the Peak Gold Project; and,
$12.1 million in return for the sale of Royal Gold’s entire holding of 809,744 common shares of Contango, Royal Gold’s partner in Peak Gold, LLC.
After completion of these transactions, and the concurrent transactions announced between Kinross and Contango, the Peak Gold Project will be owned 70 percent by Kinross and 30 percent by Contango, with Kinross as the project operator.
In addition to the cash consideration, Royal Gold will receive increased royalty interests as follows:
An incremental 28 percent net smelter return royalty on silver produced from an area of interest which includes the current resource area. Peak Gold, LLC, retains the right to acquire 50 percent of this royalty for consideration of $4 million; and,
An incremental 1 percent net smelter return royalty on certain State of Alaska mining claims to be spun out of the land package owned by Peak Gold, LLC, to Contango, increasing Royal Gold’s royalty on this area from 2-3 percent.
“This transaction allows Royal Gold to focus on its core royalty and streaming business,” said Royal Gold President and CEO Bill Heissenbuttel. “While the Peak Gold Project is a non-core asset to Royal Gold, it is one of the most interesting emerging gold projects in the United States.”
“We developed a strong working relationship with Chief Michael Sam, the Tetlin Village Council and the Tetlin people over the past several years, and we are confident that Kinross’ experience and record of responsible mining in Alaska positions them as the ideal operator to advance the project to production,” Heissenbuttel added.
Royal Gold will retain exposure to the project in a form that is more consistent with its core business through the existing 3 percent NSR royalty on all metals and the incremental 28 percent NSR royalty on silver in the current resource area, and the higher 3 percent NSR royalty on all metals on the exploration properties owned by Contango.
Scotiabank acted as financial advisor, and Hogan Lovells LLP acted as counsel to Royal Gold on the transaction.
