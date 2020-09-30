Royal Gold announces sale of ownership Interest in Peak Gold Project

DENVER-- Royal Gold Inc. has entered into an agreement to sell its ownership interest in the Peak Gold Project in Tok, Alaska, and its common share position in Contango Ore, Inc. for total cash consideration of $61.3 million and increased royalty interests, according to a company statement Wednesday.

According to the company, conditions precedent to closing have been satisfied and the transactions are expected to close on or before October 1, 2020.

Royal Gold has agreed to complete two transactions with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corporation for the following cash consideration:

$49.2 million in return for the sale of its 40 percent membership interest in Peak Gold, LLC, the owner of the Peak Gold Project; and,

$12.1 million in return for the sale of Royal Gold’s entire holding of 809,744 common shares of Contango, Royal Gold’s partner in Peak Gold, LLC.

After completion of these transactions, and the concurrent transactions announced between Kinross and Contango, the Peak Gold Project will be owned 70 percent by Kinross and 30 percent by Contango, with Kinross as the project operator.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the cash consideration, Royal Gold will receive increased royalty interests as follows: