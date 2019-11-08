Royal Gold earnings
Royal Gold earnings

Royal Gold

Royal Gold Inc. this week reported net income of $70.5 million, or $1.07 per share, on revenue of $118.8 million in its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30.

First quarter net income included discrete income tax benefits of $32.3 million, or $0.49 per share, primarily related to Swiss tax reform, and a loss on changes in fair value of equity securities of $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share net of tax.

Net income excluding these items was $39.3 million, or $0.60 per share, net of tax.

“Royal Gold delivered another solid operating quarter. Strong cash flow allowed us to strengthen the balance sheet further and we remain well positioned with approximately $1 billion of liquidity available for new business opportunities,” said Tony Jensen, president and CEO. 

