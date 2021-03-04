Royal Gold posts record revenue

Royal Gold Inc. reported net income of $59.9 million, or 91 cents per share, in the fourth quarter on record revenue of $158.4 million and adjusted net income of $60.1 million, or 92 cents per share.
The net income for the second quarter of the fiscal year for Royal Gold compared with $40.4 million in the 2019 quarter. The revenue compared with $123.6 million in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2019, because of increases in gold, silver and copper prices and a boost in production for Royal Gold royalties.
“Excellent performance from our operating portfolio combined with continued robust metal prices led to another quarter of record revenue and strong operating cash flow,” said Royal Gold’s president and chief executive officer, Bill Heissenbuttel.
He said the “positive price environment continues to support organic growth from within the portfolio” that includes new revenue contributions from the Relief Canyon Mine in Nevada and South Laverton in Australia.
Americas Gold and Silver announced on Jan. 11 that Relief Canyon in Pershing County was now in commercial production and full ramp-up was expected in mid-May.
Royal Gold, which holds royalties and streaming revenue positions at operating and developing mines worldwide, reported that 76% of its revenue came from gold at an average price of $1,874 per ounce in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020.
Royal Gold’s operating cash flow of nearly $100 million in the 2020 quarter also allowed the Denver-based company to increase its annual dividend for the 20th consecutive year to $1.20 per share, up 7% over 2019.
Royal Gold’s largest royalty holding in Nevada on a portion of the Cortez Mine owned by Nevada Gold Mines provided $8.13 million on 57,600 ounces of gold, according to the earnings report.
In addition to Cortez and Relief Canyon, Royal Gold also holds royalties on 10 other active or inactive mining sites in Nevada, including Bald Mountain, Gold Hill, Goldstrike, Hasbrouck Mountain, Leeville, Marigold, Pinson, Robinson, Ruby Hill and Twin Creeks.
Royal Gold highlighted in the earnings report the Khoemacau Project in Botswana, stating that the project continued to progress in the quarter, reaching roughly 85% of construction completion as of Dec. 31. Royal Gold said commissioning activities would begin late in the second quarter of this year.
Khoemacau Copper Mining Ltd. also told Royal Gold underground development was advancing at the mine site, the earnings report states.
Royal Gold has advanced $212 million total to the project to earn a full base silver stream, with the final payment of $32.6 million made on Jan. 6 of this year, but the company can seek additional funding with additional silver streaming provisions.
Royal Gold also has in interest in the Pueblo Viejo expansion project in the Dominican Republic and said in the earnings report that operator Barrick Gold Corp. estimated the project to expand the process plant and tailings storage facilities could allow the mine to produce roughly 800,000 a year after 2022 for both owners. Newmont owns 40% of Pueblo Viejo, Barrick, 60%.
Looking ahead, Royal Gold expects stream segment sales of between 48,000 and 53,000 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter of the fiscal year.
As of the end of 2020, Royal Gold owned interests in 189 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage properties.