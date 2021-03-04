Royal Gold posts record revenue

Royal Gold Inc. reported net income of $59.9 million, or 91 cents per share, in the fourth quarter on record revenue of $158.4 million and adjusted net income of $60.1 million, or 92 cents per share.

The net income for the second quarter of the fiscal year for Royal Gold compared with $40.4 million in the 2019 quarter. The revenue compared with $123.6 million in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2019, because of increases in gold, silver and copper prices and a boost in production for Royal Gold royalties.

“Excellent performance from our operating portfolio combined with continued robust metal prices led to another quarter of record revenue and strong operating cash flow,” said Royal Gold’s president and chief executive officer, Bill Heissenbuttel.

He said the “positive price environment continues to support organic growth from within the portfolio” that includes new revenue contributions from the Relief Canyon Mine in Nevada and South Laverton in Australia.

Americas Gold and Silver announced on Jan. 11 that Relief Canyon in Pershing County was now in commercial production and full ramp-up was expected in mid-May.