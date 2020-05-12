Royal Gold’s income up in quarter

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Royal Gold Inc. announced net income of $38.6 million, or 59 cents per share, for the quarter ending March 31 and adjusted net income of $44.3 million, or 68 cents per share, during a time of coronavirus pandemic challenges.

“Our business model, underpinned by a large, diverse and gold-based operating portfolio, has performed well and allowed us to deliver another solid quarter of operating and financial results as unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19 began to develop,” said Bill Heissenbuttal, president and chief executive officer of the Denver-based company.

He said in the earnings report that the “health and safety of our employees is top priority, and we are successfully managing our business remotely.” The company also has made $525,000 in donations to charities in Colorado, Toronto, Vancouver and Lucerene, Switzerland, where Royal Gold has offices.

Heissenbuttal said that although the company had operating cash flow of roughly $100 million in the quarter and limited impact to producing properties, the royalty company drew $200 million on its revolving credit facility after the quarter ended “as a precautionary liquidity measure in the event that production suspensions at assets within our portfolio arise, continue or are reinstated.”