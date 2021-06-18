Rural medical rotations aim to improve health care

Getting out of the big city on a rotation to Elko made an impression on Hardy when he was in medical school. He said it helped shape his career choice to pursue family medicine in Boulder City.

“[I] met and trained with doctors who had a sense of reality, a sense of what was important, a sense of how to take care of family members, how to deal with family and patients, how to help them with resources they have and know resources they needed to get and needed to have in addition to what they already have,” Hardy said. “It was a snapshot of reality of what it is like to be a real doctor and take care of real patients who have real problems and not be intimidated by it but recognize that the physician has something to add in partnership with patients.”

Hardy as a senator and a dean at the college shares the hope with NGM and Premise Health that doctors will settle in Nevada. It means not only better health care for members of the community including the NGM workforce, and more stability for the well-being of Nevada as a state.

“I am thrilled with our opportunity that our students will have to see not just Northern Nevada but Elko particularly and everything about the state,” Hardy said. “So one of my goals, obviously as a state senator, is to make sure I get students to become doctors and come back or stay in Nevada, and this is a wonderful opportunity for Touro University students to be able to see Nevada and say, ‘That’s where I want to live; that’s where I want to be.’” ￼

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.