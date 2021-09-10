Safety Olympiad hones rescue skills

Jason Cooley of Kinross Bald Mountain’s health and safety department considered a busy road leading to a mine site when he planned this year’s scenario. Usually, access roads have employees traveling back and forth to work, vendors transporting fuel and supplies, and construction workers with heavy equipment – all of whom might be involved in a multi-vehicle crash given the timing and circumstances.

Cooley said the situation would be realistic given the proximity of the rescue teams and their knowledge of fuel trucks.

He also wanted to give the nine teams experience to coordinate an accident scene with Nevada Highway Patrol.

There is a 45-minute time limit, but crews are graded on how they approach the scene, assess the victims’ injuries and remove them from the area for medical transport.

“You could be the first one but miss a lot of the stuff you should have done by rushing,” Cooley said. “Some teams are cool and calculated, doing what it takes because in real life you’re not going to rush to get a patient out because you’re out of time. You want to make sure you treat them the way they need to be treated.”

Safety Olympiads for surface and underground mine rescue teams were canceled last year, but some are resuming, Cooley noted.