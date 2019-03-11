CHICAGO -- Coeur Mining Inc. on Monday announced the appointment of Brian E. Sandoval, former governor of Nevada, to the company’s board of directors and its Environmental, Health, Safety and Corporate Responsibility Committee.
Sandoval has served on the Nevada Assembly, the Nevada Gaming Commission, as Nevada Attorney General, and as a federal judge, a position he held until resigning to run for governor in 2009.
He served as Nevada’s first Hispanic governor from 2011 to 2019. In January, Sandoval was named president of Global Gaming Development for MGM Resorts International.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Brian Sandoval to our board of directors,” said Robert E. Mellor, Coeur’s Chairman of the Board. “His track record of effective executive leadership and his intimate knowledge of regulatory and mining-related public policy issues will be valuable assets to Coeur. As the Company expands its North American operating footprint, Nevada and the Western U.S. will remain key areas of focus where Governor Sandoval’s insights and perspectives will be especially helpful.”
Coeur’s board also approved amendments to the company’s bylaws to implement proxy access.
The company has five mines in North America, including the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada.
