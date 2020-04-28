Sanitizer from Kentucky whiskey distillery coming to Elko

She said Kinross Gold Corp.’s Round Mountain Mine is providing $100,000 in funding to the authority for Nye County and Austin in Lander County, so Elko Mining Group decided to use the same system, which has the framework in place to distribute $1,000 to $5,000 to businesses.

Paul Miller, executive director of the development authority, said on April 24 that the $200,000 “is going out the door to northern Nye County and Esmeralda County, as well, and we will finish the work on Monday. It’s been just a disaster for these rural communities.”

He said the donations “are survival money for the small businesses for rent, utilities and paying employees. This is survival mode for them.”

Kinross Round Mountain reported the company partnered with the development authority to develop a simplified revolving loan fund for businesses in northern Nye, Esmeralda and southern Lander counties that have been affected by COVID-19 and were identified as part of Round Mountain’s footprint area.

“At Round Mountain, we recognize the importance of small businesses to the well-being of our host communities and are pleased to provide our support during these challenging times,” Kinross Round Mountain Vice President and General Manager Neil Jensen said in an April 17 news release.