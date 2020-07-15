Scoping process begins for Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project

The 35 Critical Minerals list includes rare earth elements, as well as other metals such as lithium, indium, tellurium, gallium and platinum group elements. The critical minerals are used to manufacture everything from batteries and LCD screens to alloys for the aerospace and defense industries, integrated circuits, optical devices, medical imaging and hundreds of other applications. Without these minerals, the nation’s economy would grind to a halt, and the technological edge maintained by the Armed Forces and Intelligence community would erode.

There is currently no primary domestic production of vanadium, making the United States dependent on foreign sources; this creates a strategic vulnerability for both the economy and military to adverse government action or other events that can disrupt the supply of this key mineral.

The project consists of construction and operation of an open pit mining operation and heap leach process facility to extract and recover vanadium and minor amounts of uranium as a secondary product; the anticipated mine life is approximately seven years. The project would commence in 2021. Reclamation and site closure activities would require approximately four years to complete. Post-closure monitoring is estimated to take an additional 30 years. The proposed project includes mineral exploration activities in the project area.