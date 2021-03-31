Scorpio Gold closes purchase of Kinross Manhattan property

VANCOUVER – Scorpio Gold Corp. has announced the purchase of the Kinross Manhattan Property from affiliates of Kinross Gold Corp.

The Manhattan Property is located adjacent and proximal to Scorpio Gold’s Goldwedge property in Nye County and is south of the Kinross Round Mountain Mine. With the acquisition, Scorpio Gold now controls 6,071 acres around the Goldwedge facility, providing the opportunity to expand surface operations and the potential for expanding underground mining and exploration.

The acquisition announced March 25 also consolidates a large land position along the Reliance Fault Zone, which has exploration potential for high-grade gold targets at the intersections of the Reliance structure and ring faulting related to the Manhattan Caldera.

Exploration work by various operators since production ended at the Manhattan Mine in 1990 has outlined the potential continuity of mineralization to the north of the West Pit toward the Goldwedge deposit as well as the potential extension of mineralization to the north and south of the East Pit.

Scorpio Gold said it has yet to conduct sufficient work to verify the resource estimate. Infill drilling to verify and potentially upgrade the resource is planned as well as step-out exploration drilling along the structural trends.