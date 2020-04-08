Scorpio Gold cuts salaries and wages

VANCOUVER, BC -- Scorpio Gold Corp has announced voluntary wage and salary reductions throughout the company during the Covid-19 pandemic and until major financing is achieved to build the Mineral Ridge Process Facility in Nevada.
Effective April 1, 2020, U.S. employees voluntarily agreed to salary and wage reduction of 20%; the CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary voluntarily cut their salaries by 50%; and the chairman and directors agreed to waive all monetary compensation to zero.
The company will exercise other cash conservation measures wherever discretionary funding can be eliminated or postponed.
The overall annual reduction in costs will be approximately $1.6 million (Canadian) and will remain in place until the company is financed.
“The Company will continue to produce cashflow from the existing heaps at the Mineral Ridge Mine throughout 2020 whilst continuing to pursue financing in the form of gold loans, gold streams and direct loans to fund the expansion of production via construction of a new CIL process facility at the mine,” Scorpio announced.
Recent gold prices have reached as high as $1,700 (U.S.) per ounce of gold compared to the $1,250 per ounce used in the company's 2018 Feasibility Study, an increase of up to $450 per ounce or 36%.
Drilling has commenced underground at the Goldwedge Mine in Nevada with results expected in early May.
Engineering of the new flotation circuit at the Goldwedge Mill Facility is complete and the company will be submitting the project for approval this week. Lode-star is directly funding the cost of this addition.
Scorpio said the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has not affected operations at Mineral Ridge or the exploration at Goldwedge. Health and safety precautions have been implemented and are being strictly followed and monitored.
