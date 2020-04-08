Scorpio Gold cuts salaries and wages

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VANCOUVER, BC -- Scorpio Gold Corp has announced voluntary wage and salary reductions throughout the company during the Covid-19 pandemic and until major financing is achieved to build the Mineral Ridge Process Facility in Nevada.

Effective April 1, 2020, U.S. employees voluntarily agreed to salary and wage reduction of 20%; the CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary voluntarily cut their salaries by 50%; and the chairman and directors agreed to waive all monetary compensation to zero.

The company will exercise other cash conservation measures wherever discretionary funding can be eliminated or postponed.

The overall annual reduction in costs will be approximately $1.6 million (Canadian) and will remain in place until the company is financed.

“The Company will continue to produce cashflow from the existing heaps at the Mineral Ridge Mine throughout 2020 whilst continuing to pursue financing in the form of gold loans, gold streams and direct loans to fund the expansion of production via construction of a new CIL process facility at the mine,” Scorpio announced.

Recent gold prices have reached as high as $1,700 (U.S.) per ounce of gold compared to the $1,250 per ounce used in the company's 2018 Feasibility Study, an increase of up to $450 per ounce or 36%.