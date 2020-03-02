Scorpio Gold hopes to mine again

Better gold prices are making it more likely Scorpio Gold Corp. can mine again at Mineral Ridge in Esmeralda County, and the company now has an agreement involving its Goldwedge mill in the historic town of Manhattan for new opportunities there.

“It’s an exciting point for the property with where we are with the gold price,” said Scorpio President Chris Zerga. “I think we have a good story to tell. We would love to start mining. We just need the dollars to do it.”

The gold price was in the range if $1,800 an ounce when Scorpio looked at Mineral Ridge in 2011 and began falling after peaking at $1,895 an ounce Sept. 5 and 6, 2011. The gold price averaged $1,250.74 an ounce in 2016, for example, and hit a high in 2019 of $1,546.10 an ounce on Sept. 4, 2019, according to Kitco data. The gold price was $1,600 per ounce during Feb. 18, 2020, trading.

Scorpio stopped gold mining at Mineral Ridge in November 2017 but is still processing ore from the leach pad, while planning to mine again.

Vancouver-based Scorpio had a feasibility study done in 2018 that looked at the Mineral Ridge resource at a gold price of $1,250 an ounce.